Embark on a flavourful expedition: Discover the best Indian restaurants in NYC

If you're craving for traditional homestyle Indian food, or fusion dishes, or modern interpretations of Indian cuisine, these restaurants offer a diverse range of options to satisfy your taste buds. Read on to know all about the best Indian restaurants in New York City.

If you're looking to embark on a culinary adventure that combines diverse flavours and vibrant spices of India in the Big Apple? Look no further. Here's a guide to opting for the best restaurants that serve Indian cuisine in the bustling city of New York. From traditional dishes to modern interpretations, these eateries offer a tantalizing array of options for both food enthusiasts and casual diners. Join us as we explore the top Indian restaurants in NYC, where you can indulge in mouthwatering cuisine that will transport you to the vibrant streets of India.

Masalawala & Sons:

A Taste of Kolkata in Brooklyn Experience the authentic flavors of Kolkata and West Bengal at Masalawala & Sons. This vibrant restaurant brings homestyle Indian cooking to New York, serving up unique dishes that will leave you craving for more. Don't miss their signature Dahi Vada, a spongy lentil dumpling soaked in creamy yogurt, or the melt-in-the-mouth Kosha Mangsho, a slow-cooked Bengali-style mutton curry. Address: 365 5th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11215.

Saar: Culinary Delights by Chef Hemant Mathur Indulge in a fusion of Indian street food and traditional home-cooked dishes at Saar, helmed by the esteemed Chef Hemant Mathur. Their flavorful Biryani and Cochin Black Pepper Chicken are absolute must-tries. For a sweet ending, don't forget to savor the heavenly Moong Dal Halwa. Address: 241 W 51st Street, New York, NY 10019.

Semma: Exploring the Flavors of Southern India Discover the soul of Southern India at Semma in West Village. With explosive flavors and regional ingredients, this restaurant offers a unique glimpse into the heritage cuisine of the region. Try the Eral Thokku with tender tiger prawns or the Valiya Chemmeen Moilee featuring delicious lobster tail. Address: 60 Greenwich Ave, New York, NY 10011.