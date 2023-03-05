Eating your way through Mexico: A culinary tour of street food and traditional dishes

Mexico is a country with a rich culinary history and a diverse range of dishes and drinks to explore. From the spicy flavors of tacos al pastor to the sweet treats of churros and horchata, there's something for everyone to enjoy. So let's take a culinary tour of Mexico and discover your new favorite dish or drink

Mexico is a country known for its vibrant culture, rich history, and delicious cuisine. From street food to traditional dishes, there's no shortage of culinary delights to explore in Mexico. In this guide, we'll take a closer look at some of the must-try dishes and drinks from the country.

Mexico City

Mexico City is the capital of Mexico and is known for its diverse culinary scene. Here are a few must-try dishes:

Tacos al Pastor

These tacos are made with spit-roasted pork that's marinated in a blend of spices and chilies, then served on a warm tortilla with pineapple, onions, and cilantro. They're a favorite among locals and visitors alike.

Churros

For a sweet treat, try some churros. These fried dough sticks are dusted with sugar and cinnamon and are often served with a side of chocolate sauce for dipping.

Mezcal

To pair with your meal, try a glass of mezcal. This distilled alcoholic beverage is made from the agave plant and has a smoky flavor that pairs well with spicy foods.

Oaxaca

Oaxaca is a region in southern Mexico known for its rich culinary traditions. Here are a few must-try dishes:

Mole

This complex sauce is made with a blend of chilies, spices, and chocolate, and is used to flavor a variety of dishes, including chicken, enchiladas, and tamales. Each region of Mexico has its own variation of mole, but Oaxaca's version is particularly famous.

Tlayudas

These crispy tortillas are topped with refried beans, cheese, and various meats or vegetables, and are often compared to pizzas. They're a popular street food in Oaxaca and are a filling and delicious meal.

Horchata

For a refreshing drink, try a glass of horchata. This sweet and creamy beverage is made with rice, cinnamon, and vanilla, and is perfect for cooling down on a hot day.

Yucatan Peninsula

The Yucatan Peninsula is a region in southeastern Mexico known for its Mayan heritage and delicious cuisine. Here are a few must-try dishes:

Cochinita Pibil

This dish is made with marinated pork that's slow-cooked in banana leaves until it's tender and flavorful. It's often served with tortillas, pickled onions, and a variety of spicy salsas.

Panuchos

These crispy tortillas are filled with refried beans, shredded chicken, and pickled onions, and are topped with avocado, tomato, and habanero salsa. They're a popular street food in the Yucatan and are a delicious and filling snack.

Margarita

To pair with your meal, try a classic margarita. This cocktail is made with tequila, lime juice, and triple sec, and is a refreshing and tangy drink that pairs well with spicy foods.