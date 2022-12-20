English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Hometravel Newsfood and drinks News

'Dumb Biryani' anyone? Twitter user shares hilarious names of dishes and restaurants he found on Zomato

'Dumb Biryani' anyone? Twitter user shares hilarious names of dishes and restaurants he found on Zomato

'Dumb Biryani' anyone? Twitter user shares hilarious names of dishes and restaurants he found on Zomato
Read Time
2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 20, 2022 1:48:13 PM IST (Published)

Dumb Biryani', Bhuka sher' and what not.. A Twitter user identified as Akhil Sood shared his late-night discovery of funny names of dishes on Zomato that left netizens chuckling.

Late-night hunger pangs took one Twitter user to a popular food delivery app, where, while scrolling for options, the user came across some restaurants and dishes that had unusual and hilarious names. Sharing screenshots of some bizarre restaurant names, Akhil Sood wrote on Twitter, "New hobby I've cultivated is just aimlessly scrolling through late-night Zomato, it's a lawless land.”

Recommended Articles

View All
30-by-30: What is a COP15 'peace pact' and why are some regions objecting to it

30-by-30: What is a COP15 'peace pact' and why are some regions objecting to it

IST7 Min(s) Read

Maruti Chairman RC Bhargava says auto sector cannot grow with a 50% tax rate

Maruti Chairman RC Bhargava says auto sector cannot grow with a 50% tax rate

IST3 Min(s) Read

The Nifty PSE index is on the verge of a multi-decade breakout

The Nifty PSE index is on the verge of a multi-decade breakout

IST3 Min(s) Read

How Gujarat is spearheading India's solar power boom

How Gujarat is spearheading India's solar power boom

IST3 Min(s) Read


Sood shared more pictures to continue the thread and asked people which out of the two restaurant names describes them the best. He also mentioned that the nomenclature strategy is actually great considering the target audience who look for restaurants at this time, mostly comprises drunks and stoners.
“Two groups not exactly known for their sophisticated sense of humour," he wrote.
Sood’s post garnered over 400 likes and tons of reactions, comments, and retweets. Users loved the odd names and wrote that this is an amazing marketing strategy to attract customers.
One user wrote, “what website is this? zumato? zbato? zlato? zimato? zxato? guess we’ll never find out!"
Another user mockingly wrote, “Lol, this tweet reminds me of “Hollywood Stars and Celebrities: What Do They Know? Do They Know Things?? Let’s Find Out!"
Zomato, too, has a strong meme game on social media. Earlier, it shared a meme taking a dig at the new Twitter Chief.
Zomato’s Twitter handle created a before after scenarios using food to show “Twitter before Elon Musk", and “Twitter after Elon Musk."
Zomato’s handle has several such funny memes, including memes on Zomato as well.
Also read:
 Can Zomato deliver a brighter and better 2023 after a 55% drop this year?
 
(Edited by : Jerome Anthony)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

memesTwitterZomato