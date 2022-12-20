Dumb Biryani', Bhuka sher' and what not.. A Twitter user identified as Akhil Sood shared his late-night discovery of funny names of dishes on Zomato that left netizens chuckling.

Late-night hunger pangs took one Twitter user to a popular food delivery app, where, while scrolling for options, the user came across some restaurants and dishes that had unusual and hilarious names. Sharing screenshots of some bizarre restaurant names, Akhil Sood wrote on Twitter, "New hobby I've cultivated is just aimlessly scrolling through late-night Zomato, it's a lawless land.”

Sood shared more pictures to continue the thread and asked people which out of the two restaurant names describes them the best. He also mentioned that the nomenclature strategy is actually great considering the target audience who look for restaurants at this time, mostly comprises drunks and stoners.

New hobby I've cultivated is just aimlessly scrolling through late-night Z*mato, it's a lawless land. pic.twitter.com/Hhz7Jilgvr — Akhil Sood (@akhilsoodsood) December 16, 2022

“Two groups not exactly known for their sophisticated sense of humour," he wrote.

Which one are you? pic.twitter.com/V1PsAKugQR — Akhil Sood (@akhilsoodsood) December 16, 2022

Sood’s post garnered over 400 likes and tons of reactions, comments, and retweets. Users loved the odd names and wrote that this is an amazing marketing strategy to attract customers.

One user wrote, “what website is this? zumato? zbato? zlato? zimato? zxato? guess we’ll never find out!"

what website is this? zumato? zbato? zlato? zimato? zxato? guess we'll never find out! — Sugandha (@sugandhabee) December 16, 2022

Another user mockingly wrote, “Lol, this tweet reminds me of “Hollywood Stars and Celebrities: What Do They Know? Do They Know Things?? Let’s Find Out!"

Lol, this tweet reminds me of "Hollywoo Stars and Celebrities: What Do They Know? Do They Know Things?? Let's Find Out!" from #BoJackHorseman — Chintan Varma 🇮🇳☮️ (@chintanvarma) December 16, 2022

Zomato, too, has a strong meme game on social media. Earlier, it shared a meme taking a dig at the new Twitter Chief.

Zomato’s Twitter handle created a before after scenarios using food to show “Twitter before Elon Musk", and “Twitter after Elon Musk."

Zomato’s handle has several such funny memes, including memes on Zomato as well.

