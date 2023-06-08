Don't binge: The key to enjoying an alcoholic drink is to consume it responsibly

Alcohol consumption is injurious to health and It is associated with a risk of developing health problems such as mental and behavioural disorders and noncommunicable diseases such as liver cirrhosis, some cancers and cardiovascular diseases.

Alcohol is widely consumed by individuals across the world and has a complex relationship with our bodies. While many people enjoy an occasional drink, it's important to separate fact from fiction when it comes to the effects of alcohol. In this article, we'll explore various elements of alcohol, from its impact on body temperature to its addictive nature. We'll also provide some helpful tips for drinking in moderation and seeking help if needed be.

Alcohol and body temperature: No alcohol doesn't make you warm

Contrary to popular belief, alcohol doesn't warm you up. In reality, it can make you feel cold. When you consume alcohol, it causes your blood vessels to dilate, resulting in a quicker loss of body heat. So, if you're feeling cold, reaching for a drink may not be the best solution.

Wine, beer, or spirits: It's all about the ABV

Whether it's wine, beer, or hard liquor, they all contain the same amount of alcohol by volume (ABV). A standard drink is defined as containing 0.6 fluid ounces (14 grams) of pure alcohol. For example, a standard drink could be 12 ounces of beer (5% ABV), 5 ounces of wine (12% ABV), or 1.5 ounces of distilled spirits (40% ABV).

Coffee won't sober you up

If you think a cup of coffee will magically sober you up after consuming alcohol, think again. While coffee may makes you feel alert, it has no effect on the rate at which alcohol is processed by your liver. The liver takes its time, and there's no shortcut to sobriety.

Alcohol addiction is dangerous

Alcohol is as dangerous and addictive as other drugs. Classified as a depressant, it can have various negative effects on your health, including liver damage, heart diseases, and an increased risk of cancer. Quitting alcohol can also be challenging due to its addictive nature and one may have to seek professional help to overcome potential withdrawal symptoms.

Overcoming Alcohol Addiction: Seek professional help

Quitting alcohol on your own can be risky, particularly if you’re addicted to it. Withdrawal symptoms can be severe and even life-threatening. If you find yourself struggling with alcohol addiction, it's crucial to seek professional help to ensure a safe and successful recovery.

Fascinating info about alcohol you may not know

The first alcoholic beverage was likely made accidentally when grains stored in water began to ferment. Alcohol has also been used medicinally for centuries to treat various ailments. However, it's essential to remember that alcohol, being a depressant, slows down the central nervous system, leading to impaired judgment, coordination, and decision-making.

Moderation Matters: How to enjoy alcohol responsibly

If you wish to drink alcohol, it's important to do so in moderation. Here are some tips to help achieve a balanced approach

Know your limits and don't over indulge. Drink responsibly

Savour each drink, don't gulp down alcoholic drinks.

Alternate alcoholic beverages with non-alcoholic options.

Eat before and during drinking to slow the process of alcohol absorption.

Avoid drinking on an empty stomach to prevent faster intoxication.

Never drink and drive.

Seek help if you are addicted to alcohol

If you're struggling to control alcohol consumption or exceed your intended limit, don't hesitate to seek help. There are numerous resources to support individuals battling alcohol addiction. They offer guidance, counseling, and treatment options.

Understanding the effects of alcohol is essential to make an informed choice about consumption. Remember, moderation is key, and seeking help is always an option if you're facing challenges with alcohol.

