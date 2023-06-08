Don't binge: The key to enjoying an alcoholic drink is to consume it responsibly

Alcohol consumption is injurious to health and It is associated with a risk of developing health problems such as mental and behavioural disorders and noncommunicable diseases such as liver cirrhosis, some cancers and cardiovascular diseases.

Alcohol is widely consumed by individuals across the world and has a complex relationship with our bodies. While many people enjoy an occasional drink, it's important to separate fact from fiction when it comes to the effects of alcohol. In this article, we'll explore various elements of alcohol, from its impact on body temperature to its addictive nature. We'll also provide some helpful tips for drinking in moderation and seeking help if needed be.

Alcohol and body temperature: No alcohol doesn't make you warm

Contrary to popular belief, alcohol doesn't warm you up. In reality, it can make you feel cold. When you consume alcohol, it causes your blood vessels to dilate, resulting in a quicker loss of body heat. So, if you're feeling cold, reaching for a drink may not be the best solution.

Wine, beer, or spirits: It's all about the ABV

Whether it's wine, beer, or hard liquor, they all contain the same amount of alcohol by volume (ABV). A standard drink is defined as containing 0.6 fluid ounces (14 grams) of pure alcohol. For example, a standard drink could be 12 ounces of beer (5% ABV), 5 ounces of wine (12% ABV), or 1.5 ounces of distilled spirits (40% ABV).