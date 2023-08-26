Do you know why India does not have any Michelin Star restaurants and may never get one?

Almost every Indian considers him/herself a foodie. Whether they be vegetarian, pescetarian, eggetarian or even vegan. Indians do have a taste for their food and spices are something that overwhelm every palate. Bland food is considered something which is consumed only by those who are unwell and cooks or people who prepare their own food, consider themselves Masterchefs! But despite the vast testament that Indian food is synonymous for, would you believe it if we say, there is not a single Michelin Star restaurant in the country. Yes, you read that right. And for that matter, do you know why India may never get a Michelin Star restaurant? In case you're not aware. Here's where you'll find out the real reason behind the absence of a Michelin Star restaurant in a country where people get a kick out of consuming food prepared by some of the best chefs in the world.

Every restaurant owner and chef in the world dreams of getting the French fine-dining Michelin star as securing it symbolises the excellence of the restaurant and the people who rev up its kitchen. However, as there is no Michelin guide in India, which is why India may never get a Michelin Star restaurant.

What does a Michelin Guide mean?

A Michelin Guide is integral of the French tire company's global restaurant rating system and evaluates dining establishments based on the quality of their culinary offerings. It originated in 1900 and the guide encompassed geographic insights, practical maps and information about restaurants and fuel stations that are available for riders travelling on a particular route.

Today's iteration of the Michelin Guide presents concise restaurant appraisals, iconic symbols, and the esteemed Michelin star rankings. Restaurants can attain a maximum of three stars that reflect the dining place's culinary prowess adhering to specific benchmarks. This guide encompasses over 36 epicurean destinations spanning North America, South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region.

What does each Michelin star mean?

One Michelin star: Designates a highly commendable restaurant featuring exceptional cuisine, well worth a visit.

Two Michelin stars: Recognises superb culinary craftsmanship, warranting a noteworthy detour.

Three Michelin stars: Celebrates unparalleled gastronomy that justifies a unique and dedicated journey.

What is Michelin Guide's criteria in India?

Despite India's culinary heritage, it is yet to be integrated into the esteemed Michelin Guide consortium.

The prerequisite for obtaining a Michelin star necessitates the establishment of a refined dining venue. Most starred restaurants tend to be upscale given or become expensive as they use premium ingredients in their dishes and commit to delivering premier hospitality. Top chefs in India continue to hold Michelin stars as the pinnacle of culinary recognition but do remember that only restaurants are awarded a Michelin Star.

How does a restaurant get a Michelin Star?

According to the Michelin Guide, stars are conferred after visits by anonymous Michelin inspectors, who evaluate restaurants meticulously. The anonymity of these diners ensures an unbiased and authentic culinary rating, as the restaurant staff remains unaware of the inspector's identity.

The Michelin Guide's selection criteria for restaurants include:

Product quality

Mastery of culinary techniques and flavors

Reflection of the chef's persona within the dining experience

Harmonious blending of flavors

Consistency across multiple inspector visits

The star ratings and restaurant selections undergo annual updates. Establishments failing to maintain their standards risk being omitted from the Michelin Guide.