Discovering the unique cuisine of Stockholm: A food lover's guide

Sweden might be well-known for its famous meatballs, but Stockholm has a lot more to offer when it comes to its food scene. From classic Swedish dishes, to scrumptious pastries, and delectable International cuisine, Stockholm has something to offer for every type of foodie.

Stockholm, the capital of Sweden, is a city that is steeped in history and culture, and its cuisine is no exception. From traditional Swedish dishes to international fusion cuisine, Stockholm has something to offer for every food lover.

Here's a guide to discovering the unique cuisine of Stockholm:

Traditional Swedish Dishes

Stockholm has quite a few varieties of traditional dishes. Here are some of the most popular ones:

1. Meatballs (Köttbullar)

Meatballs are a classic Swedish dish that is popular all over the country. They are typically made with a mixture of ground pork and beef and served with lingonberry jam, potatoes, and gravy.

2. Gravlax

Gravlax is a dish of cured salmon that is typically served with mustard-dill sauce, potatoes, and a side of bread. The salmon is cured with salt, sugar, and dill, which gives it a unique flavor.

3. Janssons Frestelse

Janssons Frestelse is a dish made with potatoes, onions, cream, and anchovies. It is a classic Swedish comfort food that's perfect for a cold winter day.

International Cuisine

Stockholm is also home to a diverse range of international cuisine. Here are some of the best places to try international food in Stockholm:

1. Oaxen Krog & Slip

Oaxen Krog & Slip is a Michelin-starred restaurant that serves contemporary Nordic cuisine. The menu features dishes like scallops with roasted pumpkin and hazelnuts, and duck with apple and beetroot.

2. Farang

Farang is a restaurant that serves modern Asian cuisine. The menu features dishes from Thailand, Vietnam, and Indonesia, including crispy pork belly and green papaya salad.

3. Beirut Café

Beirut Café is a Lebanese restaurant that serves delicious Middle Eastern food. The menu features dishes like hummus, falafel, and lamb kebab.

Cafés and Bakeries

Stockholm is also known for its cafés and bakeries where you can try some of the best coffee and pastries in the city. Here are some of the best places to visit:

1. Fabrique

Fabrique is a bakery that is known for its sourdough bread and cinnamon buns. The bakery has several locations throughout the city including one in Gamla Stan, the old town of Stockholm.

2. Vete-Katten

Vete-Katten is a classic café that has been around since 1928. The café serves traditional Swedish pastries like princess cake and cinnamon rolls.

3. Drop Coffee

Drop Coffee is a specialty coffee shop that roasts its own beans. The shop has a wide range of coffee drinks, including pour-over coffee and espresso.

From traditional Swedish dishes to international cuisine and cafés, Stockholm has a rich and diverse food scene that is waiting to be explored. So, why not add some of these delicious spots to your itinerary on your next trip to Stockholm?