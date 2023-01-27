Discovering the tastes of South Asia: A journey through the cuisines of Bangladesh

English
By Sanhita Baruah  Jan 27, 2023 7:03:49 PM IST (Published)

Bangladesh's cuisine is renowned for its rich and flavourful food, influenced by its history, culture, and the various ethnic groups that make up the country. From the traditional Biryani, Dhokar Dalna, Fish Curry, Fish Head Curry, Daal, and Mulligatawny to a variety of refreshing drinks

South Asia is known for its delicious and diverse cuisine, with each country having its unique flavours and ingredients. Bangladesh, located in South Asia, is renowned for its rich and flavourful food, influenced by its history, culture and the various ethnic groups that make up the country. In this guide, we will take a journey through the cuisines of Bangladesh, exploring some of the most popular and traditional dishes and ingredients.

Main Dishes
Biryani: A popular dish made of rice, meat (usually chicken or beef) and a variety of spices, often served with a side of yoghurt or raita.
Dhokar Dalna- A traditional dish made of lentil cakes cooked in a spicy tomato-based sauce and served with a side of rice or naan bread.
ALSO READ: The rise of 'Bleisure' travel: How millennials are combining business and leisure trips
Fish Curry: A popular dish made of fish cooked in a spicy tomato-based sauce and served with a side of rice or naan bread.
Soups
-Fish Head Curry: A traditional dish made of fish head cooked in a spicy tomato-based sauce and served with a side of rice or naan bread.
Daal: A traditional lentil soup made with various spices and often served with a side of rice or naan bread.
Mulligatawny: A traditional lentil soup with Indian origins, made with various spices and often served with a side of rice or naan bread.
Drinks
Lassi: A popular and refreshing drink made of yoghurt, water, and sugar, often flavoured with cardamom or rosewater.
Mango Lassi: A popular and refreshing drink made of yoghurt, mango, water, and sugar.
ALSO READ: Travelling with children: Tips and tricks for a family-friendly vacation
Chai: A popular and traditional drink made of tea, milk, and a variety of spices such as ginger, cinnamon and cardamom.
Bangladesh's cuisine is renowned for its rich and flavourful food, influenced by its history, culture, and the various ethnic groups that make up the country. From the traditional Biryani, Dhokar Dalna, Fish Curry, Fish Head Curry, Daal, and Mulligatawny to a variety of refreshing drinks, there is something for everyone to enjoy. The food in Bangladesh reflects the country's cultural heritage and history, and it's a great way to experience the local flavours and traditions. The next time you visit Bangladesh, be sure to try some of these traditional dishes and drinks for an authentic taste of South Asia.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
