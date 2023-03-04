English
Discovering the culinary delights of Spain: From churros con chocolate to sangria

Discovering the culinary delights of Spain: From churros con chocolate to sangria

Discovering the culinary delights of Spain: From churros con chocolate to sangria
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
By Sanhita Baruah  Mar 4, 2023 9:16:58 PM IST (Published)

Spain is a country with a rich culinary history and a diverse range of dishes and drinks to explore. From the small plates of tapas to the refreshing drink of sangria, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Spain is a country known for its rich culture, history, and cuisine. From the small plates of tapas to the refreshing drink of sangria, there's no shortage of culinary delights to explore in Spain. In this guide, we'll take a closer look at some of the must-try dishes and drinks from the country.

Madrid: 
Madrid is the capital of Spain and is known for its vibrant food scene. Here are a few must-try dishes:
Tortilla Española
This classic Spanish dish is made with potatoes, onions, and eggs, and is often served as a tapa or a light meal. It's a simple yet delicious dish that's perfect for any time of day.
Churros con Chocolate
For a sweet treat, try some churros con chocolate. These fried dough sticks are served with a cup of thick and rich hot chocolate for dipping, making for a decadent and satisfying dessert.
Rioja Wine
To pair with your meal, try a glass of Rioja wine. This red wine is produced in the Rioja region of Spain and is known for its bold and fruity flavour that pairs well with a variety of dishes.
ALSO READ | Exploring Rameswaram; A guide to the sacred town in south India
Barcelona: Barcelona is a city in northeastern Spain known for its stunning architecture and delicious food. Here are a few must-try dishes:
Paella
This rice dish is flavoured with saffron and cooked with a variety of seafood, meat, and vegetables, making for a colourful and flavourful meal. It's a staple of Spanish cuisine and is a must-try when in Barcelona.
Patatas Bravas
These fried potatoes are served with a spicy tomato sauce and are a popular tapa in Spain. They're crispy, spicy, and savoury, making them a perfect snack or side dish.
Cava
To pair with your meal, try a glass of cava. This sparkling wine is produced in the Catalonia region of Spain and is similar to champagne. It's a refreshing and effervescent drink that pairs well with a variety of foods.
ALSO READ | How to spend a weekend away in bustling city of Manhattan
Andalusia: Andalusia is a region in southern Spain known for its rich cultural heritage and delicious cuisine. Here are a few must-try dishes:
Salmorejo
This cold soup is made with tomatoes, bread, garlic, and olive oil, and is often served with ham and boiled egg on top. It's a refreshing and delicious dish that's perfect for hot summer days.
Gazpacho
This cold soup is made with tomatoes, peppers, cucumber, and olive oil, and is a staple of Andalusian cuisine. It's a refreshing and healthy dish that's perfect for any time of day.
Sangria
To pair with your meal, try a pitcher of sangria. This refreshing drink is made with red wine, chopped fruit, and a variety of spirits and is perfect for sipping on a hot day.
ALSO READ | Exploring natural beauty of Kasol; A guide to the Himalayan Paradise
In conclusion, Spain is a country with a rich culinary history and a diverse range of dishes and drinks to explore. From the small plates of tapas to the refreshing drink of sangria, there's something for everyone to enjoy. So, why not take a culinary tour of Spain and discover your new favourite dish or drink?
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
