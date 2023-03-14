Discovering the best street food culture of Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe's street food scene offers a vibrant and diverse mix of African, Indian, and European influences. Thers are plenty of sweet treats as well to indulge in.

Zimbabwe's street food culture is a vibrant and diverse mix of African, Indian, and European influences. From savory dishes to sweet treats, the country's street food scene is a must-try for any foodie looking to explore local cuisine. Let's take a look at what you must try your hands at if you're a first-time visitor to Zimbabwe.

Savory Street Foods

Zimbabwe's savory street food offerings are a mix of traditional African dishes and Indian-influenced flavors. Some popular options include:

Samosas: These triangular-shaped pastries are filled with spiced vegetables or meat and are a popular snack throughout Zimbabwe.

Kapenta: These small, dried fish are a popular snack in Zimbabwe and are often served with a side of vegetables or relish.

Sadza: This staple dish is made from ground maize and is often served with a meat or vegetable stew.

Biltong: This cured meat snack is similar to beef jerky and is a popular snack throughout Southern Africa.

Sweet Treats

Zimbabwe's street food scene also offers plenty of sweet treats to indulge in. Some popular options include:

Maheu: This sweet, non-alcoholic beverage is made from fermented maize and is a popular drink throughout Zimbabwe.

Mandazi: These fried doughnuts are a popular snack in Zimbabwe and are often served with a side of sweet jam or honey.

Mapopo Candy: These sugar-coated pieces of papaya are a popular sweet snack in Zimbabwe and are often sold by street vendors.

Must-Try food markets

In addition to street vendors, Zimbabwe also has several food markets that offer a wide variety of street food options. Some of the must-visit food markets include:

Mbare Musika: Located in Harare, Mbare Musika is one of Zimbabwe's largest food markets and offers a wide variety of fresh produce and street food options.

Bulawayo City Hall Flea Market: This market is located in the heart of Bulawayo and is known for its street food offerings, including biltong and samosas.

Victoria Falls Night Market: This market is located in the tourist town of Victoria Falls and offers a variety of street food options, including traditional Zimbabwean dishes and international cuisine.

Zimbabwe's street food culture is a unique and diverse mix of flavors and influences. From savory dishes to sweet treats, there's something for every foodie to enjoy. So if you're planning a trip to Zimbabwe, make sure to explore the local street food scene and indulge in some of the country's best culinary delights.