English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

hometravel Newsfood and drinks NewsDiscovering the best street food culture of Zimbabwe

Discovering the best street food culture of Zimbabwe

Discovering the best street food culture of Zimbabwe
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Sanhita Baruah  Mar 14, 2023 11:01:35 AM IST (Published)

Zimbabwe's street food scene offers a vibrant and diverse mix of African, Indian, and European influences. Thers are plenty of sweet treats as well to indulge in.

Zimbabwe's street food culture is a vibrant and diverse mix of African, Indian, and European influences. From savory dishes to sweet treats, the country's street food scene is a must-try for any foodie looking to explore local cuisine. Let's take a look at what you must try your hands at if you're a first-time visitor to Zimbabwe.

Recommended Articles

View All
Mumbai-based startup wins Tom Ford Plastic Innovation Prize for biodegradable packaging solution

Mumbai-based startup wins Tom Ford Plastic Innovation Prize for biodegradable packaging solution

Mar 14, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

When shall the Indian government be able to sell stake in Hindustan Zinc

When shall the Indian government be able to sell stake in Hindustan Zinc

Mar 14, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

SVB collapse — Lessons for the Indian investors in a CA's perspective

SVB collapse — Lessons for the Indian investors in a CA's perspective

Mar 13, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

World View: A former diplomat's take on the role of China playing cupid between Saudi Arabia and Iran 

World View: A former diplomat's take on the role of China playing cupid between Saudi Arabia and Iran 

Mar 13, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read


Savory Street Foods
Zimbabwe's savory street food offerings are a mix of traditional African dishes and Indian-influenced flavors. Some popular options include:
  • Samosas: These triangular-shaped pastries are filled with spiced vegetables or meat and are a popular snack throughout Zimbabwe.
  • Kapenta: These small, dried fish are a popular snack in Zimbabwe and are often served with a side of vegetables or relish.
  • Sadza: This staple dish is made from ground maize and is often served with a meat or vegetable stew.
  • Biltong: This cured meat snack is similar to beef jerky and is a popular snack throughout Southern Africa.
    • Sweet Treats
    Zimbabwe's street food scene also offers plenty of sweet treats to indulge in. Some popular options include:
    • Maheu: This sweet, non-alcoholic beverage is made from fermented maize and is a popular drink throughout Zimbabwe.
    • Mandazi: These fried doughnuts are a popular snack in Zimbabwe and are often served with a side of sweet jam or honey.
    • Mapopo Candy: These sugar-coated pieces of papaya are a popular sweet snack in Zimbabwe and are often sold by street vendors.
      • Must-Try food markets
      In addition to street vendors, Zimbabwe also has several food markets that offer a wide variety of street food options. Some of the must-visit food markets include:
      • Mbare Musika: Located in Harare, Mbare Musika is one of Zimbabwe's largest food markets and offers a wide variety of fresh produce and street food options.
      • Bulawayo City Hall Flea Market: This market is located in the heart of Bulawayo and is known for its street food offerings, including biltong and samosas.
      • Victoria Falls Night Market: This market is located in the tourist town of Victoria Falls and offers a variety of street food options, including traditional Zimbabwean dishes and international cuisine.
        • Zimbabwe's street food culture is a unique and diverse mix of flavors and influences. From savory dishes to sweet treats, there's something for every foodie to enjoy. So if you're planning a trip to Zimbabwe, make sure to explore the local street food scene and indulge in some of the country's best culinary delights.
        (Edited by : Jerome Anthony)
        Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

        Tags

        Zimbabwe

        Next Article

        Spirits of India: A deep dive into the country's gin culture

        Shows

        View All

        Top Budget Opinions

          Most Read

          Market Movers

          View All
          Top GainersTop Losers
          CurrencyCommodities
          CompanyPriceChng%Chng
          X