Follow real-time updates on Union Budget 2023Catch exclusive videos on Union Budget 2023 from CNBC-TV18
Vietnam's cuisine is renowned for its use of fresh herbs and vegetables, and its emphasis on balance and simplicity in its dishes. From the classic Pho and Banh Mi to the traditional Bun Bo Hue, Banh Xeo, Goi Cuon, and a variety of delicious drinks, there is something for everyone to enjoy.
Southeast Asia is known for its delicious and diverse cuisine, with each country having unique flavours and ingredients. Vietnam, in particular, is renowned for its use of fresh herbs and vegetables, and its emphasis on balance and simplicity in its dishes. In this guide, we will take a journey through the cuisines of Vietnam, exploring some of the most popular and traditional dishes and ingredients.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Vodafone-Idea Saga — Three parents but none to love
Feb 6, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
World Cancer Day 2023: Early detection is crucial for reducing the global burden
Feb 4, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
World Cancer Day 2023: A way forward to better management of cancer this year!
Feb 4, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Pakistan economy at alarming level as foreign reserves drop to $3.1 billion from $16.6 billion in a year
Feb 3, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Street Food
-Pho: One of the most popular street foods in Vietnam, Pho is a noodle soup made of rice noodles, meat (usually beef or chicken), and a variety of herbs and vegetables. It is often flavoured with fish sauce and lime.
-Banh Mi: A famous sandwich made of a baguette, pâté, pickled vegetables, and various types of meat such as grilled pork or chicken. It is often served with a side of chilli sauce.
-Bun Cha: A traditional dish made of grilled pork, vermicelli noodles, and a side of dipping sauce. It is often served with a side of herbs and vegetables.
Main Dishes
-Bun Bo Hue: A popular spicy beef noodle soup from Central Vietnam, made of rice noodles, beef, pork, and a variety of herbs and vegetables.
-Banh Xeo: A traditional dish made of savoury rice flour and turmeric pancake, filled with shrimp, pork, and bean sprouts.
-Goi Cuon: Fresh spring rolls made of rice paper, filled with various ingredients such as shrimp, pork, herbs and vegetables.
Drinks
-Coffee: Vietnam is known for its delicious and strong coffee, often made with a small metal drip filter called ‘phin.’ It is often served with sweetened condensed milk, creating a unique and sweet taste.
-Egg coffee: A unique Vietnamese speciality, egg coffee is made by whipping egg yolks, sugar, and sweetened condensed milk together, then adding it to a cup of strong coffee.
ALSO READ: A journey through the Philippines: Discovering the diversity of its religions, languages and festivals
-Vietnamese iced tea: A popular and refreshing drink made of black tea, lemongrass, and sugar. It is often served with a side of the ice.
Vietnam's cuisine is renowned for its use of fresh herbs and vegetables, and its emphasis on balance and simplicity in its dishes. From the classic Pho and Banh Mi, to the traditional Bun Bo Hue, Banh Xeo, Goi Cuon, and a variety of delicious drinks, there is something for everyone to enjoy. The food in Vietnam reflects the country's cultural heritage and history, and it's a great way to experience the local flavours and traditions. The next time you visit Vietnam, be sure to try some of these traditional dishes and drinks for an authentic taste of Southeast Asia.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
First Published: Feb 6, 2023 12:21 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!