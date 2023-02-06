Vietnam's cuisine is renowned for its use of fresh herbs and vegetables, and its emphasis on balance and simplicity in its dishes. From the classic Pho and Banh Mi to the traditional Bun Bo Hue, Banh Xeo, Goi Cuon, and a variety of delicious drinks, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

Southeast Asia is known for its delicious and diverse cuisine, with each country having unique flavours and ingredients. Vietnam, in particular, is renowned for its use of fresh herbs and vegetables, and its emphasis on balance and simplicity in its dishes. In this guide, we will take a journey through the cuisines of Vietnam, exploring some of the most popular and traditional dishes and ingredients.

Street Food

-Pho: One of the most popular street foods in Vietnam, Pho is a noodle soup made of rice noodles, meat (usually beef or chicken), and a variety of herbs and vegetables. It is often flavoured with fish sauce and lime.

-Banh Mi: A famous sandwich made of a baguette, pâté, pickled vegetables, and various types of meat such as grilled pork or chicken. It is often served with a side of chilli sauce.

-Bun Cha: A traditional dish made of grilled pork, vermicelli noodles, and a side of dipping sauce. It is often served with a side of herbs and vegetables.

Main Dishes

-Bun Bo Hue: A popular spicy beef noodle soup from Central Vietnam, made of rice noodles, beef, pork, and a variety of herbs and vegetables.

-Banh Xeo: A traditional dish made of savoury rice flour and turmeric pancake, filled with shrimp, pork, and bean sprouts.

-Goi Cuon: Fresh spring rolls made of rice paper, filled with various ingredients such as shrimp, pork, herbs and vegetables.

Drinks

-Coffee: Vietnam is known for its delicious and strong coffee, often made with a small metal drip filter called ‘phin.’ It is often served with sweetened condensed milk, creating a unique and sweet taste.

-Egg coffee: A unique Vietnamese speciality, egg coffee is made by whipping egg yolks, sugar, and sweetened condensed milk together, then adding it to a cup of strong coffee.

-Vietnamese iced tea: A popular and refreshing drink made of black tea, lemongrass, and sugar. It is often served with a side of the ice.

Vietnam's cuisine is renowned for its use of fresh herbs and vegetables, and its emphasis on balance and simplicity in its dishes. From the classic Pho and Banh Mi, to the traditional Bun Bo Hue, Banh Xeo, Goi Cuon, and a variety of delicious drinks, there is something for everyone to enjoy. The food in Vietnam reflects the country's cultural heritage and history, and it's a great way to experience the local flavours and traditions. The next time you visit Vietnam, be sure to try some of these traditional dishes and drinks for an authentic taste of Southeast Asia.