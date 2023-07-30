Discover the world of Soju: The alcoholic beverage and Korea's national drink

Explore the world of soju and Korean cuisine at these Indian eateries, whether you prefer classic flavours or want to try something fruity, these places have something for every palate.

Soju holds a special place in Korean culture as the country's national drink and happens to be the world's most popular alcoholic beverage. While it might be scarce in India, there are some places where you can experience the taste of this unique spirit.

Exploring the different xtypes of Soju

Soju comes in a wide range of styles, each with its own distinct aroma and flavour. Here are some of the main types you can find:

Classic Soju : The most popular kind of soju is called "classic soju," and it may be distilled from rice, wheat, or barley. It has a subtle flavour and a relatively low alcohol content, often ranging from 16% to 20%.

Flavoured Soju : Some distillers add fruit flavours like grapefruit, green grape, or peach to their soju, creating a sweeter taste and enticing variety.

Premium Soju : This is a more refined and expensive kind of soju. It boasts a higher alcohol content achieved through a lengthier distillation process and the use of better-quality ingredients.

Craft Soju : Unlike mass-produced spirits, craft soju is made in small batches by skilled distillers who adhere to traditional methods and often experiment with unusual or regional ingredients.

Fruit Soju : Instead of using standard grain components, fruit soju is infused with fruity flavours. Apple, blueberry, and pineapple are some of the popular choices.

Low ABV Soju: For those who want to enjoy the flavour of soju without getting too inebriated, low-ABV soju is an excellent option. It typically ranges from around 3% to 5% ABV.

Savouring Korean Cuisine and Soju in Indian Eateries

Little Seoul, Delhi : A charming eatery near Humayunpur, Little Seoul offers real Korean ramyun, kimbap, and stews. Vegetarians will find an array of options, including kimchi jjigae, bibimbap, and miyeokguk. Pair your meal with original, apple, peach, or lemon sojus for a delightful experience.

Heng Bok, Mumbai : Although slightly pricier than average, Heng Bok is worth it for the quality of the meal and drinks. Enjoy some of the best BBQ, sushi, Bibimbap, and tempura ice cream in the city, accompanied by soju and sake for a perfect weekend treat.

Delhi's Shim Tur: Located in a tranquil area of Paharganj, Shim Tur offers affordable options and a serene atmosphere amidst the chaos. The soju pairs perfectly with sticky rice, spicy pork, and kimchi dishes.

Arirang, Bengaluru: For authentic Korean cuisine in Bengaluru, Arirang is the go-to place. With low tables, BBQ grills, a wide variety of banchan, and traditional artwork, it provides an immersive experience. Order jjajangmyeon, bibimbap, ramyun, and stew, and complement your meal with traditional soju.

Cabaret, Pune: Offering more than just Korean cuisine, Cabaret also serves continental and Indian dishes. At night, it transforms into a jazz club with live performances. Enjoy the crowd-favourite watermelon soju while listening to some relaxing tunes.

Mu Kimchi, Sikkim: Mu Kimchi, a popular restaurant in Sikkim, serves authentic Korean dishes such as kimbap, samgyupsal, dolsot bibimbap, chicken ramyun, and kimchi jjigae. Alongside the excellent menu and friendly service, the bar boasts a selection of tasty soju to enhance your dining experience.