When one thinks of Indo-Japanese cuisine the imagination conjures up visions of Butter Chicken Sushi or perhaps Veg Ramen Noodles. Yet, this one restraint in Delhi has taken the bold risk wih Indo-Japanesse fusion food and made dishes like Gobhi 65 Maki, Lobster Rasam Chawanmushi, Buff Tataki 'Pyaz Kalonji Chutney' and Papad & Achar Okinamasu under the artful guidance of Chef Adwait Anantwar, brought to life by Dubai-based restaurant group Ateliar House Hospitality.

Nestled within Delhi's vibrant culinary landscape is a unique gastronomic haven at The Manor hotel in south Delhi called INJA. With an air of exclusivity, this restaurant offers more than just a meal. It presents an immersive journey through the territory of Indo-Japanese fusion cuisine.

As you step inside, a sense of opulent luxury envelops you – soft, dimmed lights dance upon exquisite aesthetics, and the fusion of wooden architecture transports you straight to a high-end dining haven in Japan. The ambience is thoughtfully curated, with tables adorned by charming mushroom-shaped lamps and elegant chopsticks resting on the side. Bu there's one question that lingered in my mind: What culinary wonders lie ahead? Surely, the imagination conjures up visions of Butter Chicken Sushi or perhaps Veg Ramen Noodles.

Yet, INJA transcends expectations, crafting an innovative culinary narrative under the artful guidance of Chef Adwait Anantwar, brought to life by Dubai-based restaurant group Ateliar House Hospitality. This is where the essence of India and Japan intertwine, where flavours dance and traditions harmonise, and where each bite takes you on a journey of flavour that defies convention.

"After work I used to watch videos of Japanese chefs cooking food, and I loved how simple and minimalistic it was. I am a hardcore Indian Chef! So, one day, I thought to try mixing the cuisines together because I love the Japanese cooking style and our Indian spices. The first few dishes took around a year, but then it just blended out smoothly. What I like about this is that Japanese food is very minimalist while Indian food is complex, so together both of these form a food that has a different character but also has a sense of nostalgia for the Indian palate," said Anantwar.

One standout dish, the Tuna and Pomelo Chaat, pays homage to Delhi's beloved palak patta chaat with a creative twist. The familiar yet intriguing flavors, coupled with impeccably treated tuna that effortlessly melts in your mouth, make this dish an enchanting prelude to your culinary expedition.

Tuna and Pomelo Chaat. (Image: INJA)

Additionally, it's not just the dishes that are standing out at INJA; they are perfectly accompanied by the signature cocktails. After all, Japanese liquor is not just about Soju, right? And Boshi Smash is one such example. The drink couples Japanese Plum and Indian Basil with Greater Than Gin.

Some other standout cocktails include The Lychee Mangosteen Martini, which showcases the perfect balance between the tanginess of mangosteen and the heat of Shishito pepper.

The Ume Highball delights with the refreshing notes of Gondhoraj lemon and Indian pomelo. Mr. Torii cocktail brings a fusion of black pepper, vanilla, and myoga brine, offering a symphony of complex flavors and The secret tea, which is a vodka-based drink and is a must-try. It is served in a traditional Japanese teapot, and don't forget to drink it using both your hands to lift the cup.

Boshi Smash (Left), The Secret Tea (Right)

"I have always been very fascinated with the Japanese culture, and that's what I try to bring in all the cocktails," said Supradeep Dey, head mixologist at INJA.

Another dish that, as per the chef, has left many customers astonished with the sense of nostalgia is the Palak Paneer SARADA. This creation brings a twist to the classic palak paneer, transforming it into an innovative masterpiece. Baby spinach, accompanied by 'grade 3' paneer tempura, curry mayo, crispy sweet potato, kizami nori, and bubu arare, tantalizes both the eyes and taste buds.

(Right) Palak Paneer Sarda; (Left) Buff Tataki 'Pyaz Kalonji Chutney' (Image:

Adding more to the nostalgia, which might even take you back to your childhood days, and being from the belt of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, for me, it took me back to mom's cooking, is the Buff Tataki 'Pyaz Kalonji Chutney'. (Im

Featuring seared local buff tenderloin, this dish presents a symphony of flavors that pays homage to both Indian and Japanese culinary traditions. The caramelized onion and onion seed chutney add a rich and robust layer to the tender buffalo meat, elevating its taste profile. The sweet onion ponzu lends a delightful balance of sweetness and acidity, complementing the dish's heartier elements. As a final touch, the addition of puffed bhangjeera adds an intriguing textural contrast and depth of flavor that surprises and delights the palate. It's a masterful creation that beautifully fuses diverse ingredients into a harmonious ensemble, offering a sensory experience that leaves a lasting impression.

Additionally, for all the Bengali folks, there is Hokkaido Scallops 'Panta Bhat'. The overnight fermented rice forms the foundation, evoking memories of Bengal's cherished Panta Bhat – a dish that holds a special place in the hearts of many and symbolizes the nostalgia of traditional gatherings. Torched scallops, skillfully prepared, offer a delicate and buttery essence that beautifully complements the rice, creating a delightful interplay of flavors.

Hokkaido Scallops 'Panta Bhat'.

The journey just doesn't end here; in the menu, there is the Gobhi 65 Maki, where crispy cauliflower tempura meets 65-flavored mayo in a sushi roll. The opulent Lobster Rasam Chawanmushi, a symphony of butter-poached lobster tail and silky egg custard infused with rasam masala, is a harmonious blend of Indian and Japanese traditions. The Papad & Achar Okinamasu reimagines staple sides with fermented mango achar paired with seabass tartare on a mushroom rice papad crowned with caviar. Not to be missed, the Alaskan King Crab Raj Kachori redefines indulgence, with a crispy puri housing Alaskan king crab, avocado foam, mango-furikake chutney, and a lavish finale of red caviar and Japanese red chili strands.

Papad & Achar Okinamasu and Alaskan King Crab Raj Kachori

In essence, INJA's offerings represent more than just a dining experience; they encapsulate a narrative where cultures intertwine and flavors meld, resulting in an unparalleled culinary adventure. Each dish tells a story, weaving together the tales of two diverse cuisines, and leaves you with a profound appreciation for the art of fusion gastronomy.