Culinary delights of Hyderabad: The irresistible street food of Southern Indian city

Hyderabad has some of the most delectable street food scenes in India. from it raving biryanis to the best kebabs and pav bhaaji, we have listed a few amazing dishes you must not miss in the Southern Indian city.

If you are planning a holiday or are travelling for work to the Southern Indian city of Hyderabad, you're in for a sumptuous treat because Hyderabad is a paradise for gourmet food lovers. Don't miss out on the incredible street food scene here – it's an experience you must savour.

1. Chaat and pav bhaaji - Begum Bazaar Delights

First up on the menu are the heavenly chaats and Pav bhaaji from the bustling streets of Begum Bazaar. Head over to Sri Jodhpur Mithai Ghar for a delightful selection of bread pakodas and raj kachoris. And while you're in the area, treat yourself to some tasty dosas at Begum Bazaar Chatri.

2. The legendary Hyderabadi Biryani

Now, let's talk about Hyderabad's star attraction – the legendary Hyderabadi Biryani! This iconic dish with its perfect blend of spices and flavours is a must-try for every meat lover. You can find it all over the city, and trust me, you won't be disappointed wherever you try it.

3. The famous haleem - Hyderabad's Pride

Next up is the famous Haleem, which Hyderabad proudly claims as its own. This flavoursome dish is a slow-cooked mix of barley, wheat, meat (chicken/mutton), herbs, and spices. No matter where you get it, from a roadside stall to a fancy hotel, it's bound to be crowded for all the right reasons.

4. Kebabs galore - Mughlai heritage

If you're a fan of kababs, you're in for a treat. The tantalising aroma of tandoori grilled chicken and the mouthwatering spices will make your taste buds dance. Hyderabad's kebabs, like Pathar ka gosht, Shami, Galouti, and Kakori, have a rich heritage from the Mughal Royal Kitchen. Pair them with green chutney and salads for an explosion of flavours.

5. Late-night temptations - Madhura Nagar Delights

Late-night cravings? Head to Madhura Nagar, where the streets come alive with delicacies like manchuria, mirchi bajji, and junnu. And the best part? You won't believe how affordable and delicious these options are.

6. Sweet finale: Double ka meetha

For dessert, indulge in the delectable Double ka Meetha. It's made by baking bread soaked in saffron-flavoured milk, and it's just divine. The name "Double ka Meetha" comes from the milk bread known as "double roti," and it's an absolute must-try while you're in Hyderabad.