Cricket icon Suresh Raina opens Indian restaurant in Amsterdam — what's eat all about

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 23, 2023 8:38:26 PM IST (Published)

I am absolutely ecstatic to introduce Raina Indian Restaurant in Amsterdam, where my passion for , food and cooking takes centre stage, Raina posted on Instagram, rapidly going viral. Check how celebs reacted, what's on the menu and lots else.

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina won several hearts with his big-hitting ability and exceptional fielding during his playing days. Now, he is set to tickle the taste buds as a restaurateur. The cricketer on Friday, June 23, announced that he has opened the Raina Indian Restaurant in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The 36-year-old revealed the same via Instagram.

He shared some photos of the restaurant along with snippets from his time in the kitchen.


“I am absolutely ecstatic to introduce Raina Indian Restaurant in Amsterdam, where my passion for food and cooking takes centre stage! Over the years, you've seen my love for food and witnessed my culinary adventures, and now, I am on a mission to bring the most authentic and genuine flavours from different parts of India straight to Europe's heart. Join me on this extraordinary gastronomic journey as we embark on a flavorsome adventure together,” Raina posted on Instagram.

