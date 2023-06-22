You will be spoilt for choice when opting to dine at an Indian restaurant in Dubai. But for the best dining experience, you could choose from one of these restaurants to satiate your taste buds.

Dubai, known for its diverse culinary scene, is a haven for Indian food lovers. With a plethora of Indian restaurants catering to various tastes and budgets, you'll sure find something that will satisfy your craving. Let's explore some of the best Indian restaurants in Dubai that have received rave reviews.

Bombay Brasserie:

Located in Dubai, Bombay Brasserie is a popular restaurant offering classic Indian dishes like butter chicken, tikka masala, and biryani. Additionally, their menu boasts a wide selection of vegetarian and vegan options, making it a great choice for everyone.

Indya by Vineet: This Michelin-starred restaurant takes Indian cuisine to new heights with its focus on fresh, seasonal ingredients. The menu features innovative dishes like lamb raan with tandoori spice rub and black cod with coconut curry, showcasing the creativity of chef Vineet Bhatia.

Varq: Varq is known for its contemporary twist on traditional Indian cuisine. With dishes like tandoori chicken with saffron rice and lamb shank with butternut squash curry, the restaurant offers a modern and refined dining experience that delights the senses.

Amara: For those seeking contemporary Indian cuisine with an emphasis on health and freshness, Amara is the place to be. Their menu highlights dishes such as roasted cauliflower with black lentils and sea bass with coconut curry, prepared meticulously with high-quality ingredients.

Kaleidoscope: Offering a tantalising tasting menu of modern Indian cuisine, Kaleidoscope showcases the culinary artistry of Chef Pradeep Khullar. The menu changes seasonally, featuring dishes like lamb shank with rhubarb chutney and sea bass with green apple curry, ensuring a unique and memorable dining experience every time.

Tresind: Tresind stands out for its innovative approach to Indian cuisine, presenting dishes like foie gras with tandoori spices and lamb shank with beetroot chutney. This restaurant takes traditional Indian flavors and presents them in new and exciting ways, appealing to both adventurous food enthusiasts and those looking for a touch of familiarity.

Zaika: If you're craving Indian street food, Zaika offers a modern take on the classic dishes. Their menu includes popular street food items like pani puri, chaat, and vada pav, prepared with a contemporary twist to enhance the flavour and presentation.

Pure Spice: For a culinary journey through India's diverse regional cuisine, Pure Spice is the place to be. They serve a wide variety of dishes from different regions, such as butter chicken from Punjab, biryani from Hyderabad, and vindaloo from Goa, allowing you to explore the rich flavours from all corners of India in one place.

Little Miss India: Offering a casual and cozy ambiance, Little Miss India specialises in Indian comfort food. With dishes like aloo gobi, dal makhani, and naan, they provide a taste of home-style Indian cooking that is sure to warm your heart and satisfy your cravings.