By Sanhita Baruah

You will be spoilt for choice when opting to dine at an Indian restaurant in Dubai. But for the best dining experience, you could choose from one of these restaurants to satiate your taste buds.

Dubai, known for its diverse culinary scene, is a haven for Indian food lovers. With a plethora of Indian restaurants catering to various tastes and budgets, you'll sure find something that will satisfy your craving. Let's explore some of the best Indian restaurants in Dubai that have received rave reviews.

