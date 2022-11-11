Cool cafes in Bengaluru where to you can work from

By Sanhita Baruah

If you're in the midst of a hectic day and are bored of grabbing lunch at the same place over and over again, especially in Bengaluru? Relax, as we have you covered. Next time you want to work have lunch and then work some more, head out to one of these cafes, where the crowd is as good as the food.

1. Cafe Stone, Ulsoor

Nestled in the Sivanchetti gardens, this cafe operates from a vintage building. As you step into the building, you witness the architecture and interiors of the British era. Only upon reaching the inner lounge do you discover the homely and yesteryear Indian bungalow style set-up. The ambience is pleasant, quiet and ideal for people to spend quiet quality time by themselves or with a loved one. The high ceiling moderates the temperature within and manages the acoustics. Just like old Indian homes, there's a sunroof in the sidewalk, along with multiple windows that pave way to abundant sunlight, gentle breeze, thus soothing your mood. The cafe is known for having a continental breakfast available throughout the day, for its fans to savour. You get continental food that has you craving for more. The versatile food and amiable ambiance makes it ideal for a hearty, quiet and soul filling dining experience.

2. Happiness Cafe, Koramangala

Talk about a homely atmosphere infused in a cafe, talk about the Happiness Cafe. The ambience creates a deja vu of coming home after a long while. Designed with simple, household colours, patterns and designs, the Happiness Cafe is an amazing place to try out vegan food, munchies, healthy drinks that are prepared with love. The cafe is pet friendly, so you have a furry companion to join you. Experience in the cafe is not limited to food alone. The hosts take efforts to engage with the guests, give an overview of the food, ingredients and any special feature or custom associated with it, so as to show the guests what they have opted for. The cafe looks like Central Perk from the FRIENDS series, where people feel completely at home. There are mattresses at one corner of the cafe, where you can sit down on the mattress, enjoy a pudducake and gaze at the beautiful weather outside, leaving all your troubles behind.

3. Yogisthaan, Indira Nagar

Tired of the mundane views from your office, or home? Do you fancy a lively and refreshing environment for your work, relaxation and introspection? We have the best suggestion for you: Yogisthaan, Indira Nagar. Located in a prime area of Bangalore, the cafe is tucked away in a place filled with greenery, plants of many kinds and rare flowers. Just like you would spend time peacefully in an ashram, the cafe allows you to unwind, relax and live life one moment at a time. The pet friendly cafe has an undeniable menu with mouth watering food of wide variety, rooms for guests to relax in, precious little library in a corner and a working space for you to work in peace. There is also a shop that offers healthy products that are available for guests to take home. In total, the place gives a pleasant ambience away from the hustle and bustle of the city to embark on an inward journey.