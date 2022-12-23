Christmas is all about spending time with family and friends and enjoying good food. While every household has its own special menu for the big Christmas dinner, there are some traditional dishes that are a must on the table.
Christmas is all about spending time with family and friends and enjoying good food. Families have already started planning for the grand Christmas feast. While every household has its own special menu for the big Christmas dinner, there are some traditional dishes that are a must on the table.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Omicron new variant in India: What are high-risk states up to
IST5 Min(s) Read
A fresh Covid wave: Let's spruce up our health ecosystem in no time
IST4 Min(s) Read
Plum Cake
One of the most common fruitcakes found in every home on Christmas is the ‘plum cake’. The plum cake is loaded with plums and dry fruits. The preparation starts early and the nuts and plums have to be soaked in rum for a long time if you want to follow the traditional recipe.
Ginger Snaps
Ginger Snaps are cookies made with flour, butter, honey, ginger, and all things Christmassy. The crumbly cookies have a string kick of ginger, and you can add a splash of rum to the batter to take the festive fever a notch higher.
Baked Pumpkin Recipe
The flavours of the baked pumpkin go well with chilli and red wine vinegar. It is easy to prepare as all you need is fresh pumpkin, red chillies, garlic, thyme, and other herbs as per taste. This roasted/baked delight is a great side for the feast.
Eggnog
Eggnog is a traditional and delicious beverage made exclusively on Christmas. It is prepared using milk, cream and eggs as its main ingredients and you can add flavour with cinnamon and nutmeg to give it an amazing taste. This delicious beverage can be served warm or cold.
Christmas Pudding
As pudding makes everything better, the Christmas pudding is a special affair prepared with loads of love. The Christmas pudding with nuts and chocolate takes you back to your happy childhood days.
Mulled Wine
Another traditional beverage prepared especially for Christmas mulled wine is a great addition to your dining table. It is a mix of red wine, fruits, cloves, and cinnamon, and it is served warm.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!