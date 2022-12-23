Christmas is all about spending time with family and friends and enjoying good food. While every household has its own special menu for the big Christmas dinner, there are some traditional dishes that are a must on the table.

Christmas is all about spending time with family and friends and enjoying good food. Families have already started planning for the grand Christmas feast. While every household has its own special menu for the big Christmas dinner, there are some traditional dishes that are a must on the table.

Plum Cake

One of the most common fruitcakes found in every home on Christmas is the ‘plum cake’. The plum cake is loaded with plums and dry fruits. The preparation starts early and the nuts and plums have to be soaked in rum for a long time if you want to follow the traditional recipe.

Ginger Snaps

Ginger Snaps are cookies made with flour, butter, honey, ginger, and all things Christmassy. The crumbly cookies have a string kick of ginger, and you can add a splash of rum to the batter to take the festive fever a notch higher.

Baked Pumpkin Recipe

The flavours of the baked pumpkin go well with chilli and red wine vinegar. It is easy to prepare as all you need is fresh pumpkin, red chillies, garlic, thyme, and other herbs as per taste. This roasted/baked delight is a great side for the feast.

Eggnog

Eggnog is a traditional and delicious beverage made exclusively on Christmas. It is prepared using milk, cream and eggs as its main ingredients and you can add flavour with cinnamon and nutmeg to give it an amazing taste. This delicious beverage can be served warm or cold.

Christmas Pudding

As pudding makes everything better, the Christmas pudding is a special affair prepared with loads of love. The Christmas pudding with nuts and chocolate takes you back to your happy childhood days.

Mulled Wine

Another traditional beverage prepared especially for Christmas mulled wine is a great addition to your dining table. It is a mix of red wine, fruits, cloves, and cinnamon, and it is served warm.