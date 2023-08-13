Chicken 65 is perfect appetiser and pairs wonderfully with various beverages. Whether you're hosting guests or simply craving a delightful snack, this dish is sure to please your palate.

Fried chicken holds a special place in the hearts of meat lovers, who just can't resist its crispy exterior and juicy flavourful bites? What makes it more exciting is that each region has its unique way of preparing this tasty snack. Recognising the global love for fried chicken, Taste Atlas has compiled a list of the top 10 fried chicken dishes from around the world and one of our very own Indian dishes, the Chicken 65 has made it to the list.

Introducing Chicken 65

One of the standouts on this list is Chicken 65, a popular South Indian deep-fried chicken appetizer credited to Hotel Buhari in Chennai. To create this delectable dish, they marinate the chicken with a blend of flour, spices, yoghurt, egg, and curry leaves before frying it to mouthwatering crispiness. What you get is a tantalizing combination of a crunchy exterior and tender, juicy goodness on the inside.

Why the Name Chicken 65?

The origin of the name "Chicken 65" remains a subject of discussion among locals. If you ask around in South India, you might receive some intriguing and quirky responses. However, according to historical accounts, the credit for creating the dish in 1965 goes to Mr AM Buhari, the former Sheriff of Madras (now Chennai). This dish, bearing the name "Chicken 65", was first served at Hotel Buhari in Chennai.

Chieken 65 recipe:

If you're tempted to try Chicken 65 yourself, here's a simple recipe to follow:

Prepare the Marinade masala: Combine chilli powder, coriander powder, turmeric powder, sour cream, and salt in a bowl. The secret to a successful Chicken 65 lies in the marination process.

Marinate the Chicken: Wash the chicken under cold running water and then cut it into pieces. Place the chicken in the marinade and let it rest for at least four to five hours to allow the flavours to infuse fully. You can even store it in the fridge for an extended period.

Shallow Fry the Chicken: Heat oil in a deep-bottomed pan over medium heat. Gently add the marinated chicken pieces and fry until they turn golden brown and are fully cooked through.

Enhance the Flavour: Remove the chicken from the pan and cook it further in a separate pan without oil over low heat. This additional step ensures a crispier texture. Add curry leaves, ketchup, and green chillies to the chicken, stirring occasionally, until the coating becomes sticky and the chicken is thoroughly cooked. Transfer the deliciously prepared Chicken 65 to a serving bowl and garnish it with chopped spring onions.