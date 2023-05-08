Cheers to summer: 5 cocktails you must try at your next beach getaway in Goa

Many Indians are heading to beach destinations for summer vacations and if you're headed to Goa, do savour these cocktails to enjoy a refreshing time.

Goa, which is known for its sandy beaches, charming shacks, and exciting nightlife is one place where you can indulge in some of the best refreshing cocktails. From fruity fusions to classic mixes, there are plenty of delicious drinks to choose from. Whether you're lounging on the beach or partying at a club, these cocktails should not be missed.

The Goan Feni

When it comes to enjoying a day by the beach in Goa, a refreshing cocktail is a must-have. And what better way to embrace the local culture than by trying the famous Goan Feni cocktail?

Feni is a spirit unique to Goa, made from cashew or coconut palm sap. The spirit is then mixed with lime juice, sugar syrup, and soda to create a refreshing and tangy cocktail that is perfect for a sunny day.

The Goan Feni cocktail is not only delicious, but it also represents the local culture and traditions of Goa. It's a must-try for anyone visiting the state and looking to experience the true flavors of the region.

So, next time you're soaking up the sun on one of Goa's beautiful beaches, make sure to order a Goan Feni cocktail and enjoy the perfect blend of local ingredients and refreshing flavors.

Cooling down with a coconut mojito

When the sun is high in the sky and you're lounging on the beach in Goa, there's nothing more refreshing than a cold, fruity cocktail. And if you're looking for something with a tropical twist, a coconut mojito is the perfect choice.

This cocktail is a twist on the classic mojito with its signature blend of mint, lime, and rum, but it adds a refreshing burst of coconut flavor that's perfect for sipping in the sunshine. The coconut also gives it a creamy texture that's sure to cool you down on a hot summer day.

The refreshing taste of a watermelon margarita

If you're looking for a drink that will quench your thirst and tantalize your taste buds, look no further than the Watermelon Margarita. This cocktail is the perfect way to cool off on a hot summer day, and the sweet, juicy taste of watermelon makes it a refreshing choice for a day spent soaking up the sun on the beach.

To make this drink, you'll need fresh watermelon juice, tequila, lime juice, and agave syrup. Simply mix the ingredients together in a shaker with ice, strain the mixture into a glass, and garnish with a slice of fresh watermelon or a sprig of mint.

The watermelon margarita is a versatile drink that can be customized to suit your taste preferences. If you like your cocktails a little sweeter, add a touch more agave syrup. If you prefer your drinks to have a little more kick, add an extra shot of tequila. And if you really want to take things up a notch, try adding a splash of fresh jalapeno juice for a spicy twist on this classic cocktail.

Overall, the Watermelon Margarita is a delicious and refreshing drink that is sure to be a hit at your next beach getaway in Goa. So grab a glass, sit back, and sip on this tasty cocktail as you watch the waves roll in.

Get the party started with a spicy mango margarita

If you're looking for a refreshing and unique cocktail to add to your beach getaway in Goa, then the Spicy Mango Margarita is a must-try! This cocktail is a perfect combination of sweet mango and spicy jalapeños, with a hint of tangy lime and a salty rim. It's the perfect balance of flavors to start a party or simply sit back and relax with your loved ones under the sun.

To make this delicious cocktail, you'll need fresh mango juice, silver tequila, fresh lime juice, triple sec, a jalapeño pepper, and salt for the rim. First, you will need to muddle the jalapeño in a shaker to extract the spicy flavor. Then, add the mango juice, silver tequila, triple sec, and fresh lime juice into the shaker with ice and shake well. Rim your glass with salt and pour the mixture into the glass with ice. Garnish with a slice of jalapeño and a wedge of lime, and voila! Your Spicy Mango Margarita is ready to be enjoyed.

This cocktail is perfect for sipping on while soaking up the sun on a hot summer day or enjoying with friends at a beach party. The sweet and spicy flavors of the Spicy Mango Margarita are sure to please everyone's taste buds and make for a memorable experience. So go ahead and give this cocktail a try on your next beach getaway in Goa, and get ready to start the party!

Sipping on a classic Goa-inspired cocktail, the Sol Kadhi cocktail

When in Goa, you simply cannot miss trying the Sol Kadhi Cocktail. It is a unique blend of the traditional Sol Kadhi drink and a refreshing cocktail. Sol Kadhi is a popular drink in the Konkan region, which is made by mixing coconut milk, kokum, and spices. The addition of alcohol in this drink makes it a perfect summer cocktail. The tangy and spicy flavor of the drink is sure to tantalize your taste buds and quench your thirst on a hot summer day at the beach.

Cocktail and food combinations to try in Goa

Goa is not only famous for its scenic beaches and vibrant nightlife but also for its delicious cuisine. When it comes to pairing cocktails with food, Goan cuisine has a lot to offer. The perfect pairing of cocktails and food can elevate the dining experience and make it unforgettable.

For instance, a classic Margarita cocktail pairs perfectly with seafood delicacies like prawns, lobsters, and fish tikkas. The sweet and sour flavors of the Margarita complement the spicy and tangy flavors of the seafood. Similarly, a fruity Sangria goes well with cheesy appetizers like pizzas and garlic bread.

For those who like to experiment, a spicy Bloody Mary pairs well with spicy Goan sausages or Vindaloo curry. The spicy and savory flavors of the food complement the spicy and tangy flavors of the cocktail.

Another great pairing is a refreshing Mojito with vegetarian dishes like Goan mushroom Xacuti or Paneer Tikka. The minty and citrusy flavors of the Mojito complement the earthy flavors of the vegetarian dishes.

Lastly, a tropical Pina Colada goes perfectly with desserts like Bebinca or Serradura. The creamy and fruity flavors of the cocktail complement the sweet and rich flavors of the desserts.

In conclusion, pairing cocktails with food in Goa is all about experimenting and finding the perfect balance of flavors. With these perfect pairings, your dining experience in Goa will be a memorable one.

Tips for making your own cocktails on the go

Making your own cocktails on the go can be a fun and creative way to enjoy your beach getaway. Here are a few tips to keep in mind:

1. Plan ahead: Before you leave for your trip, make a list of all the ingredients you will need to make your favorite cocktails. This way, you can easily pick them up from a local store once you arrive at your destination.

2. Keep it simple: Make sure the recipes you choose are simple and easy to make with limited tools and equipment. Choose recipes that require fewer ingredients, and make sure you have the necessary tools, such as a shaker and a strainer.

3. Opt for canned or pre-mixed ingredients: If you want to save time and effort, consider using canned or pre-mixed ingredients. For example, you can use canned fruit juices or pre-made mixers to create your cocktails.

4. Don't forget the ice: Ice is an essential part of any cocktail. Make sure you have enough ice on hand to keep your drinks cold and refreshing.

5. Experiment with local ingredients: One of the best things about making your own cocktails on the go is that you can experiment with local ingredients. Try using local fruits, spices, and herbs to create unique and delicious cocktails that reflect the flavors of your destination.