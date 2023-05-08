Cheers to summer: 5 cocktails you must try at your next beach getaway in Goa

Many Indians are heading to beach destinations for summer vacations and if you're headed to Goa, do savour these cocktails to enjoy a refreshing time.

Goa, which is known for its sandy beaches, charming shacks, and exciting nightlife is one place where you can indulge in some of the best refreshing cocktails. From fruity fusions to classic mixes, there are plenty of delicious drinks to choose from. Whether you're lounging on the beach or partying at a club, these cocktails should not be missed.

The Goan Feni

When it comes to enjoying a day by the beach in Goa, a refreshing cocktail is a must-have. And what better way to embrace the local culture than by trying the famous Goan Feni cocktail?

Feni is a spirit unique to Goa, made from cashew or coconut palm sap. The spirit is then mixed with lime juice, sugar syrup, and soda to create a refreshing and tangy cocktail that is perfect for a sunny day.