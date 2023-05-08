English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

hometravel Newsfood and drinks NewsCheers to summer: 5 cocktails you must try at your next beach getaway in Goa

Cheers to summer: 5 cocktails you must try at your next beach getaway in Goa

Cheers to summer: 5 cocktails you must try at your next beach getaway in Goa
Read Time7 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18 Travel Desk  May 8, 2023 4:59:32 PM IST (Published)

Many Indians are heading to beach destinations for summer vacations and if you're headed to Goa, do savour these cocktails to enjoy a refreshing time.

Goa, which is known for its sandy beaches, charming shacks, and exciting nightlife is one place where you can indulge in some of the best refreshing cocktails. From fruity fusions to classic mixes, there are plenty of delicious drinks to choose from. Whether you're lounging on the beach or partying at a club, these cocktails should not be missed.

Recommended Articles

View All
Food For Thought: Affordable medicines — former Health Secretary Dr Prasada Rao on how to reduce out-of-pocket expenditure

Food For Thought: Affordable medicines — former Health Secretary Dr Prasada Rao on how to reduce out-of-pocket expenditure

May 8, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Tata Starbucks bets on localised, smaller sized offerings amid aggressive expansion plans

Tata Starbucks bets on localised, smaller sized offerings amid aggressive expansion plans

May 8, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Here is why tyre stocks had a firm grip on the street last week

Here is why tyre stocks had a firm grip on the street last week

May 8, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

NEET UG 2023: Last-minute tips, important topics and more — all in this preparation checklist

NEET UG 2023: Last-minute tips, important topics and more — all in this preparation checklist

May 6, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


The Goan Feni
When it comes to enjoying a day by the beach in Goa, a refreshing cocktail is a must-have. And what better way to embrace the local culture than by trying the famous Goan Feni cocktail?
Feni is a spirit unique to Goa, made from cashew or coconut palm sap. The spirit is then mixed with lime juice, sugar syrup, and soda to create a refreshing and tangy cocktail that is perfect for a sunny day.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X