There are quite a few Indian restaurants that serve up some sumptuous dishes to cater to the Indian palate. Read on to know more.
Qatar is home to a large number of Indian expats and as a result many outstanding Indian restaurants that have be opened in the Middle Eastern country over the years. Whether you're looking for a traditional thali or a modern fusion dish, you're sure to find something to satiate your taste buds.
Here are a some of the best Indian restaurants in Qatar
Bar is a great option for those who want a more casual dining experience. The menu features a wide variety of Indian street food, and the prices are very reasonable.
These are just a few of the many great Indian restaurants in Qatar. With so many options to choose from, you're sure to find the perfect place to enjoy a delicious Indian meal.
Here are some additional tips for choosing the best Indian restaurant in Qatar
Consider your budget: Indian restaurants in Qatar range in price from very affordable to quite expensive.
Ensure, you known, what you want to savour: Think about what you're in the mood for. Do you want traditional Indian food or something more modern? Do you want a casual dining experience or a more upscale one?
Check the reviews. TripAdvisor and Google Maps are great resources for reading reviews of Indian restaurants in Qatar.
Ask your friends and family for recommendations. They may know of a great Indian restaurant that you haven't heard of.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Leaders Speak | AI governance framework — IBM India CTO's take on how necessary is this for your business
Jun 26, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Legal Digest: Larceny in train doesn’t amount to deficiency of service on the part of Railways
Jun 26, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Fewer women enter and more women leave academic fields: Study
Jun 25, 2023 IST2 Min Read
A bus ride through the world's highest highway tunnel is set to get surreal
Jun 25, 2023 IST3 Min Read