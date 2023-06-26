There are quite a few Indian restaurants that serve up some sumptuous dishes to cater to the Indian palate. Read on to know more.

Qatar is home to a large number of Indian expats and as a result many outstanding Indian restaurants that have be opened in the Middle Eastern country over the years. Whether you're looking for a traditional thali or a modern fusion dish, you're sure to find something to satiate your taste buds.

Here are a some of the best Indian restaurants in Qatar

Asha's is a popular spot for both locals and tourists. The menu features a wide variety of dishes from across India, and the service is excellent.

The Curry House is another great option for traditional Indian food. The lamb biryani is a must-try, and the naan is perfectly cooked.Jamavar Doha is a more upscale Indian restaurant that offers a modern take on traditional dishes. The menu features dishes like lamb shank masala and tandoori chicken, and the wine list is impressive.

Qureshi Bukhara Doha is a great option for those who want to try something a little different. The restaurant specializes in Mughlai cuisine, which is a type of Indian cuisine that is influenced by Persian and Central Asian flavors.

Bar is a great option for those who want a more casual dining experience. The menu features a wide variety of Indian street food, and the prices are very reasonable.

These are just a few of the many great Indian restaurants in Qatar. With so many options to choose from, you're sure to find the perfect place to enjoy a delicious Indian meal.

Here are some additional tips for choosing the best Indian restaurant in Qatar

Consider your budget: Indian restaurants in Qatar range in price from very affordable to quite expensive.

Ensure, you known, what you want to savour: Think about what you're in the mood for. Do you want traditional Indian food or something more modern? Do you want a casual dining experience or a more upscale one?

Check the reviews. TripAdvisor and Google Maps are great resources for reading reviews of Indian restaurants in Qatar.

Ask your friends and family for recommendations. They may know of a great Indian restaurant that you haven't heard of.