Bumper hilsa catch: Fishermen net 150 tonnes of ilish, but is it good news for fish lovers?

Fish lovers in West Bengal are concerened, whether th price of Ilish (Hilsa) will reduce given the bumper catch and whether the fish would tast as good as it tastes normally.

There's some great news for fish lovers in West Bengal. In the first catch of the season, fishermen have netted approximately 150 tonnes of the prized delicacy Hilsa aka Ilish. This butter-like fish can be easily converted into do-die-for curries. Since the seasonal ban on fishing lifted on June 15, 25 tonnes of Hilsa was netted on the first day. In the four-five days following that, the catch is now being weighed at 150 tonnes.

This massive catch has been found in Digha and was sold at the Digha Estuary fish auction Centre.

The weight of the fish caught on Friday, Saturday and Sunday is around 1 kg to 1.2 kg per fish. The price of one kg to 1.2 kg of Ilish is between Rs 800 and Rs 900. However smaller fish weighing between 400 and 500 grams are being sold for upto Rs 600.

With the late onset of monsoon in Kolkata, fish lovers had to turn to other fish as there was not much supply of hilsa. However, with the massive catch in the Digha and Diamond Harbour estuaries, over the last few days, markets in Kolkata are finally seeing enough hilsa. Some traders claimed to have seen most hilsa in the market on Monday. They added that the supply of hilsa will be maintained for the next few days.

This is the first time this year that such a large amount of hilsa was caught in Digha estuary. Speaking about the bumper catch, Digha Fishermen and Fish Traders Association Secretary Shyamsunder Das said, "The hilsa catch has been favourable due to the wind and drizzle for several consecutive days. As a result, the landing of hilsa in the fishing nets has been huge. It is hoped that a large amount of hilsa will come up in the next few weeks."

There has been a good supply of hilsa in markets including Maniktala, Hatibagan, Gariahat, Kasba, Bhavanipur and Ashubabur Bazar. The price of the fish was the same in each market, depending on the size.

Nonetheless, fisherfolk are the happiest lot given the rise in the price of hilsa. A fisherman from Digha said, "Usually in the month of Shravan, hilsa is available in abundance. As a result, hilsa will come in the coming days and the size of hilsa fish will be much bigger." Hilsa fish was not seen like that in previous years. Fishermen and trawler operators are expecting more hilsa to arrive in Digha estuary in the coming days.

However, even if the supply of hilsa is increased to cover the shortage, buyers are doubtful whether the price of the delicacy will reduce. Moreover, they are concerned about how the fish will taste. Whatever the case, one thing is evident that fish lovers are flocking to markets to get a bagful of Ilish.