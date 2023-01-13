Eat on plates? Naah! Break them at Opa Kipos, Mumbai's new Greek restaurant

The Greeks have a custom of breaking dishes in celebration. Videos of celebrities and influencers participating in the custom at a Mumbai eatery called OPA Kipos have been widely shared on social media in recent weeks.

There are several diverse customs practised in different parts of the globe. To mark joyous occasions or to mourn a loss, people of many cultures have developed a wide variety of rituals and traditions. The Greeks have a custom of breaking dishes in celebration. Videos of celebrities and influencers participating in the custom at a Mumbai eatery called OPA Kipos have been widely shared on social media in recent weeks.

The very Instagram - worthy OPA Kipos tries to replicate the look of Santorini with its vaulted ceilings, flowering creepers, and brilliant blue and white walls; to add a touch of Greek authenticity, there is also the traditional cultural custom of smashing dishes.

Why do Greeks break plates with each other?

Sources claim that breaking dishes has been done to mark beginnings and endings, to scare away spirits, and to show that there is plenty of food available. There is no known origin or founding date for the practice, however, it may have originated as a way to flaunt one's riches in antiquity.

Whether during a time of mourning or celebration, the custom is always carried out in the same way. Broken plates represent a life that has come to an end on this planet. And the plates are broken when a couple gets married or a baby is born to drive away bad luck and keep the energy of negativity from the joyous occasions.

What's on the Opa menu?

How authentically Greek is this restaurant? What could diners expect from the current Greek food menu? Opa has a wide variety of dishes available, including orzo (the regionally famous pasta) with roasted lobster, shrimp saganaki (with a hefty portion of feta cheese), spinach pie, and, well, Greek salad.

The restaurant serves a variety of Greek treats, but three traditional meals with a contemporary spin are particularly noteworthy.

Kleftiko: It's no secret that the Ottoman Empire didn't look well upon the Klephts. They were Greek nationalist zealots who lived as outlaws in the highlands. The sheep they stole, it is reported, were slow-roasted in subterranean pits until the flesh came off the bone. In Greek, the word kleftiko means ‘stolen.’

Moussaka: One of Greece's most well-known exports, moussaka, is really much newer than most people imagine. In 1920, chef Nikolaos Tselementes published the first Greek culinary book and introduced the world to the Greek moussaka as we know it today (other cultures, such as the Turks, the Bulgarians, and the Arabs have their own variants).

Baklava Sundae: When it comes to the baklava, do we have a Greek or a Turkish one? Nonetheless, the Turks were angered by a claim made by the Greek Cypriots that they continued to argue for another six years, eventually resulting in the European Union granting ‘protected status’ to the baklava made in Gaziantep. You should try the Baklava Sundae while the ‘Baklava Conflict,’ reminiscent of the ‘Humus Wars,’ continues to bubble.