Blinkit 2022 Trends: Jaipur man pays Rs 9,500 in tips, the highest on the platform

One man from Pune ordered a lighter every single day for three months straight.

Delivery partners across various online platforms, brands, services and more have made our lives easier. While many of us express our gratitude in tips, some have taken it to another level. A man from Jaipur, Rajasthan, has doled out Rs 9,500 in tips to delivery partners, revealed instant grocery delivery platform Blinkit. Revealing the details of the yearly trends, Blinkit said that “Rahul from Jaipur” was the most prolific tipper on the platform.

Posting its yearly trends on Twitter, the brand also revealed other interesting insights. You can see the entire hilarious thread on Twitter. Here are some of the trends that Blinkit highlighted for 2022.

2022: Ek meme-katha 🧵 pic.twitter.com/eQCZzSo3q9 — Blinkit (@letsblinkit) December 30, 2022 The biggest order on the platform was for Rs 1.39 lakh, which was for an iPhone 14 Pro Max. At the same time, “Pradeep from Kolkata” could buy the smartphone nearly twice over by managing to save Rs 2.65 lakh by ordering through Blinkit. While savings is one thing, one man showed his generosity by purchasing 72 silver coins on Dhanteras from Blinkit. The biggest order on the platform was for Rs 1.39 lakh, which was for an iPhone 14 Pro Max. At the same time, “Pradeep from Kolkata” could buy the smartphone nearly twice over by managing to save Rs 2.65 lakh by ordering through Blinkit. While savings is one thing, one man showed his generosity by purchasing 72 silver coins on Dhanteras from Blinkit.

ALSO READ:

Instant delivery is a God-sent when people need items immediately and one of the biggest types of delivery is for condoms. When it came to the number of condom deliveries, Delhi left other cities behind with over 5.57 lakh deliveries. In other unusual deliveries, Blinkit revealed that one man from Pune ordered a lighter every single day for three months straight. Losing lighters is a common occurrence, but that’s a lot of lighters.

Blinkit delivers many useful services like printouts but one enterprising user wondered if the service could deliver him to the airport instead. Hopefully, the user didn’t miss his flight if Blinkit refused.