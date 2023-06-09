Best chai places to visit in Delhi this monsoon

From bookstores to eclectic cafes adorned with travel tales, these unique spots will tickle your taste buds and warm your heart with their aromatic chai.

Brace yourself for a chai adventure like no other as we take you on a journey through Delhi's quirkiest and most delightful chai places this monsoon. From charming bookstores to eclectic cafes adorned with travel tales, these unique spots will tickle your taste buds and warm your heart with their aromatic brews. Get ready to sip, savour, and immerse yourself in the enchanting world of chai dureing the rains in Delhi.

Cha Bar

: Indulge in a serene tea experience amidst the historic Oxford Bookstore, savoring a variety of aromatic teas and delectable snacks.

Indian Coffee House: Step back in time at this iconic establishment, known for its old-world charm and strong, flavorful chai that has delighted patrons for decades.

Kunzum Travel Café: Unwind in this cozy café adorned with travel memorabilia, while sipping on their signature masala chai and exchanging stories with fellow travelers.

Elma's Bakery, Bar, and Kitchen: Enjoy a charming Victorian-era ambiance while relishing a cup of their famous artisanal chai, paired with freshly baked treats.

Café Lota: Immerse yourself in the cultural hub of India Habitat Centre, where you can sip on their unique regional chai blends and savor traditional Indian snacks.

The Chai Point: Discover a modern twist to the classic chai experience, with a range of innovative flavors and the convenience of multiple locations across the city.

Amour Bistro: Indulge in a romantic setting and their delightful rose-infused chai, while admiring the beautiful outdoor terrace during a refreshing monsoon shower.