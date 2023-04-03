Bean to Brew: Visit Coorg's famous Karagunda Coffee Plantation for that perfect coffee experience

Visiting Karagunda Coffee Plantation is a unique and memorable experience that is sure to delight coffee lovers and anyone interested in learning about the coffee-making process.
If you're a coffee lover and are looking for a unique travel experience, look no further than the Karagunda Coffee Plantation in Coorg, Karnataka. This family-owned estate has been producing high-quality coffee beans for generations, and visitors can get a firsthand look at the bean to brew process.
Recommended ArticlesView All
DPDP Bill 2022: Here's what the role of co-regulation in developing India’s privacy compliance and enforcement
Apr 3, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
India Inc now adapting to workplace flexibility needs, finds survey
Apr 3, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
NCLAT on Android anti-trust case — CCI is absolutely right but Google isn't quite wrong too
Apr 3, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Avalon Technologies IPO opens for subscription today - Here is all you need to know
Apr 3, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
The history of Karagunda Coffee Plantation
The Karagunda Coffee Plantation has a long and fascinating history. It was established in the early 1900s by a British planter named Mr CG Cole, who brought coffee plants from Africa and started growing them in Coorg's fertile soil. Today, the plantation is owned by the Chebbi family that continues to produce some of the finest coffee in the region.
What to expect on a visit to Karagunda Coffee Plantation
When you visit Karagunda Coffee Plantation, you'll get an up-close look at the coffee-making process. You'll start by walking through the lush greenery of the plantation, where you'll see coffee plants growing in neat rows. Your guide will explain the different varieties of coffee grown on the estate, as well as the various stages of the coffee-making process.
Harvesting and Processing Coffee Beans
During the harvesting season, which typically runs from November to March, you'll get to see the coffee beans being picked by hand. The ripe cherries are then processed using a wet or dry method, depending on the type of coffee being produced. Your guide will explain the differences between the two methods and show you the equipment used to process the beans.
Roasting and Tasting
After the beans have been processed, they are roasted to bring out their unique flavours and aromas. You'll get to see the roasting process up close and learn about the different roast levels and how they affect the flavour of the coffee. Finally, you'll get to taste some of the plantation's delicious coffee, brewed fresh right before your eyes.
Tips for visiting Karagunda Coffee Plantation
If you are planning a visit to Karagunda Coffee Plantation, here are a few tips to help you make the most of your experience:
Visiting Karagunda Coffee Plantation is a unique and memorable experience that is sure to delight coffee lovers and anyone interested in learning about the coffee-making process. From the lush greenery of the plantation to the delicious aroma of freshly roasted coffee, this is a journey that you won't soon forget. So why not add it to your travel itinerary and discover the magic of bean to brew in Coorg?
(Edited by : Priyanka Deshpande)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!