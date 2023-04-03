Bean to Brew: Visit Coorg's famous Karagunda Coffee Plantation for that perfect coffee experience

Visiting Karagunda Coffee Plantation is a unique and memorable experience that is sure to delight coffee lovers and anyone interested in learning about the coffee-making process.

If you're a coffee lover and are looking for a unique travel experience, look no further than the Karagunda Coffee Plantation in Coorg, Karnataka. This family-owned estate has been producing high-quality coffee beans for generations, and visitors can get a firsthand look at the bean to brew process.

The history of Karagunda Coffee Plantation

The Karagunda Coffee Plantation has a long and fascinating history. It was established in the early 1900s by a British planter named Mr CG Cole, who brought coffee plants from Africa and started growing them in Coorg's fertile soil. Today, the plantation is owned by the Chebbi family that continues to produce some of the finest coffee in the region.

What to expect on a visit to Karagunda Coffee Plantation

When you visit Karagunda Coffee Plantation, you'll get an up-close look at the coffee-making process. You'll start by walking through the lush greenery of the plantation, where you'll see coffee plants growing in neat rows. Your guide will explain the different varieties of coffee grown on the estate, as well as the various stages of the coffee-making process.

Harvesting and Processing Coffee Beans

During the harvesting season, which typically runs from November to March, you'll get to see the coffee beans being picked by hand. The ripe cherries are then processed using a wet or dry method, depending on the type of coffee being produced. Your guide will explain the differences between the two methods and show you the equipment used to process the beans.

Roasting and Tasting

After the beans have been processed, they are roasted to bring out their unique flavours and aromas. You'll get to see the roasting process up close and learn about the different roast levels and how they affect the flavour of the coffee. Finally, you'll get to taste some of the plantation's delicious coffee, brewed fresh right before your eyes.

Tips for visiting Karagunda Coffee Plantation

If you are planning a visit to Karagunda Coffee Plantation, here are a few tips to help you make the most of your experience:

Wear comfortable shoes and clothing, as you'll be doing a lot of walking and may encounter some muddy paths.

Bring a hat and sunscreen, as it can get quite hot and sunny on the plantation.

Be prepared to pay a small fee for the tour, which includes a tasting of the plantation's coffee.

Consider purchasing some of the coffee to take home as a souvenir of your visit.

Visiting Karagunda Coffee Plantation is a unique and memorable experience that is sure to delight coffee lovers and anyone interested in learning about the coffee-making process. From the lush greenery of the plantation to the delicious aroma of freshly roasted coffee, this is a journey that you won't soon forget. So why not add it to your travel itinerary and discover the magic of bean to brew in Coorg?