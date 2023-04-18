Bean to Brew: Get the ultimate coffee experience at Rainforest Retreat, Mojo Plantation

The Rainforest Retreat at Mojo Plantation in Karnataka is a must-vist destination for coffee lovers in India. With eco-friendly accommodation and a range of activities, the retreat is an ideal destination for those looking to escape the hustle and bustle of city life and connect with nature.

Coffee lovers can now experience a one-of-a-kind journey of coffee from bean to the cup. The best place to do it is the Rainforest Retreat at Mojo Plantation in Karnataka. Located in the Western Ghats, this retreat offers an immersive experience in the world of coffee. From learning about coffee cultivation to roasting and brewing, the journey is as exciting as it is educational.

In this article, CNBC-TV18 will take you on a virtual tour of the Rainforest Retreat at Mojo Plantation, giving you a glimpse of what to expect when you pay a visit to this coffee haven.

History of Mojo Plantation

Mojo Plantation was established in the 1950s by British planters. The estate was later acquired by an Indian coffee family, who have been managing it for the last three decades. The estate is spread over 110 acres, with 70 acres of coffee plantations and the remaining land covered with lush green forests. The plantation follows sustainable farming practices, which ensure that the coffee produced is of the highest quality while minimizing environmental impact.

Journey of coffee

Bean to cup

The journey of coffee starts with the coffee plant, which produces the coffee cherry. The coffee cherry contains two coffee beans, which are extracted through a process called wet processing. At Mojo Plantation, you can witness the entire process, from picking the cherries to processing and drying the beans.

Roasting and brewing

Once the coffee beans are dried, they are roasted to bring out their unique flavors and aroma. At Rainforest Retreat, you can learn about the different roasting techniques and how they affect the taste of coffee. You can also witness the brewing process and sample different types of coffee, including single-origin and blends.

Accommodation and activities

Rainforest Retreat at Mojo Plantation offers accommodation in the form of eco-friendly cottages, which are designed to blend in with the natural surroundings. The retreat offers a range of activities, including nature walks, bird watching, and fishing in the nearby streams.

Coffee plantation walk

One of the most popular activities at the retreat is the coffee plantation walk. During this walk, you will learn about the different varieties of coffee grown at the plantation and the techniques used to cultivate them. You can also observe the wildlife that inhabits the plantation, including birds, monkeys, and butterflies.

Yoga and meditation

The retreat also offers yoga and meditation sessions, which are conducted in the midst of nature. These sessions are designed to help you relax and rejuvenate while connecting with nature.

The Rainforest Retreat at Mojo Plantation in Karnataka offers a unique and immersive experience for coffee lovers. The journey of coffee from seed to cup is fascinating, and the retreat offers a perfect setting to learn about it. With eco-friendly accommodation and a range of activities, the retreat is an ideal destination for those looking to escape the hustle and bustle of city life and connect with nature.