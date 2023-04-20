Bean to Brew: A unique coffee experience at Orange County

The Orange County Coffee Plantation in Coorg Karnataka is a unique destination that offers an immersive coffee experience in the lap of nature. With its sprawling plantations, luxurious accommodations, and delicious cuisine, it is a perfect getaway for coffee lovers and nature enthusiasts alike.

Nestled in the hills of Coorg, in the southern state of Karnataka is the Orange County Coffee Plantation, which is a paradise is a coffee lover's . With its sprawling plantations, serene surroundings, and an immersive coffee experience, it is one of the most sought-after destinations in South India. In this blog, we will take you on a journey through the plantation and share with you some of the experiences that await you.

Discovering the Plantation

A Tour of the Plantation

The best way to explore the Orange County Coffee Plantation is by taking a guided tour of the estate. The plantation is spread across 300 acres, and the tour takes you through the entire process of coffee cultivation. You will learn about the different varieties of coffee grown here, the process of picking and processing the beans, and finally, roasting and packaging the coffee.

Spotting Wildlife

The Orange County Coffee Plantation is situated amidst a dense forest, and you can spot several species of birds and animals during your tour. The estate is home to many species of birds, including the Malabar Grey Hornbill and the Malabar Whistling Thrush. You may also see giant squirrels, wild boars, and other small animals.

The Coffee Experience

Coffee Tasting

After the tour, you will be treated to a coffee tasting session. Here, you can sample different varieties of coffee produced on the estate. The coffee is freshly brewed, and the aroma and taste are heavenly.

Coffee Spa

For a truly indulgent experience, you can book a coffee spa session. The spa uses coffee-infused oils, scrubs, and creams to rejuvenate your skin and soothe your senses. The treatment ends with a cup of freshly brewed coffee to complete the experience.

Accommodations and Dining

Luxury Villas

Orange County Coffee Plantation offers luxurious villas for its guests. The villas are designed to provide a comfortable and luxurious stay amidst nature. Each villa has a private pool, a sit-out area, and a fireplace. The interiors are designed to reflect the local culture and heritage.

Local Cuisine

The plantation offers a unique dining experience that showcases the best of local cuisine. The food is prepared using locally sourced ingredients, and the menu changes every day. You can choose to dine in the plantation, by the poolside, or in the restaurant.

The Orange County Coffee Plantation is a unique destination that offers an immersive coffee experience in the lap of nature. With its sprawling plantations, luxurious accommodations, and delicious cuisine, it is a perfect getaway for coffee lovers and nature enthusiasts alike. So, pack your bags, head to Coorg, and experience the magic of Orange County Coffee Plantation.