Bars from Far: A cocktails festival in Bengaluru

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 5, 2023 4:12:38 PM IST (Published)

'Bars from Far' is being held at a neutral location to give bars and bartenders an opportunity to showcase their best cocktails, hospitality, and service techniques to a new audience.

Greater Than gin, India's first craft gin, is all set to host a two-day festival called "Bars from Far" on April 14 and 15, 2023 at WeWork Galaxy in Bengaluru. The festival will showcase seven of the best bars and bartenders from across India in the southern state.

What is 'Bars from Far'?
'Bars from Far' is a festival aimed at bringing together some of the best bars and bartenders in India. The event is being held at a neutral location to give these bars and bartenders an opportunity to showcase their cocktails, hospitality, and service techniques to a new audience in a different city.
The best bars and bartenders
The festival will feature seven of the best bars and bartenders from different cities in India, including Home from Delhi, Americano from Mumbai, Cock and Bull from Hyderabad, Native Cocktail Room from Jaipur, Olterra from Kolkata, Cobbler and Crew from Pune, and Hideaway from Goa. These bars have won national and international recognition for their service, hospitality and technical expertise.
Also read: What to eat in Sri Lanka: A guide to the best street food and drinks
Local food partners
To add local flavour to the cocktails festival, there will be local food partners like Burgerama, Klaa Kitchens by Rhea Aaron, and BuCo. India by Shriya Shetty.
Music
The festival promises not only a great selection of food and drinks, but music as well to set the right tone for the weekend. The lineup includes Bengaluru's best Disco and Afrobeat jammers, including Deep Brown and Synths Back.
Details
The festival will take place at WeWork Galaxy in Bengaluru on April 15-14, 2023.
Also read: Savouring the flavours of Bhutan: A journey through regional specialties
 
(Edited by : Jerome Anthony)
