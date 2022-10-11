Are you using a fork and knife the right way? Know more about fine dining etiquette

By Sanhita Baruah

If you want to create a good impression at a formal meal, you need to know how to properly handle cutlery. You may confidently demonstrate your understanding of basic etiquette at any formal event, from dinner parties to meals at the finest restaurants in the world.

You may have received a fancy dinner invitation and dreaded going because you wouldn't know which cutlery to use? If that's the case, you're certainly not alone. There aren't nearly enough formal dining situations for the average person to feel comfortable that they are using cutlery properly.

Consider investing in these abilities before you politely decline the offer. It's not hard, and with little practice, it could even seem natural. Over time, it will become second nature to automatically grab the appropriate fork for each meal. Once you gain experience and confidence, you may discover that eating in a more formal setting is enjoyable.

Here’s the proper way to use silverware at a fine diner

Typically, silverware is used from the outside in. Using the silverware one at a time from outwards may be a great time saver since it eliminates the need to remember which spoon or fork goes with which food. Put the salad fork on the left, followed by the meal fork next to the dish.

The knife, appetizer/salad knife, soup spoon, spoon, and oyster fork are all located to the right of the dish. Ideally, the serrated side of the knife blades would be facing the plate. Eat your main entrée using the fork and knife that are closest to the plate.

Eat like a pro by knowing the rules

Knowing how to use the cutlery properly during a formal meal is essential if you want to give off an air of sophistication. Use your dominant hand, the one you would typically use to eat or write, to grasp the fork. When cutting meat the American manner, you use your non-dominant hand to steady the meat with a fork while you use your dominant hand, which is also your coordinated hand, to cut the meat. The next step is to set the knife down and use your non-dominant hand to pick up the fork, which will be used to bring the bite-sized portions to the mouth. Never scrape your spoon or fork with your teeth.

Use the bigger oval spoon or the bowl-shaped spoon for eating soup. You should use an outward motion to scoop the soup and then bring it to your lips.

Never pick up the bowl of soup or even tilt it; leave it where it is. Start in the bowl's centre and work your way outward to remove yourself from the soup. To take a sip of soup, tip the spoon toward your lips. When eating soup, refrain from making slurping noises. Don't be tempted to pick up the bowl and guzzle the last bit that escaped your spoon.

Guidelines to consider

At a formal supper, the utensils are not only for decoration; they are instruments. If you take the time to figure out what each one is for, you shouldn't run into any trouble with it.

There are social situations in which using your hands to eat anything like chicken chops is acceptable. At a formal meal, however, such is not the case. Use your fork at every meal. Try not to make unnecessary gestures with your fork or spoon.

Put down your cutlery before taking up your glass or cup of water or any other beverage. Leave each fork, spoon, and knife where they fell off your plate; don't return them to their original spots.

Keep in mind that unless you specifically draw attention to your error, most people are unlikely to notice if you make one. If you observe the other diners at the table, you may realize that you are more etiquette-savvy than the majority of your companions.

Don't be that person who points out when someone else is using the incorrect fork. Focusing on one's own manners and not worrying about those of others is the most courteous course of action.