Ambala's famous chaat shop serves up delicious snacks at celebrity wedding in Mumbai

Anil Kumar of Ambala, owner of Anil Ji Chaatwale, said that he was thrilled to serve guests his famous panipuri and other snacks at Sunny Deol's son Karan's wedding in Mumbai.

When the stars are in your favour, nobody can create obstacles no matter what the scenario is. It doesn’t matter if you're educated or not, nor your location matters. This is what can be said about Anil Kumar who is selling chaat or Indian snacks like and panipuri in the city of Ambala in Haryana.

Kumar set shop along with his father in Ambala and now has gone on to become a star attraction at celebrity events. Recently, Dharmendra's grandson and Sunny Deol's son Karan got married in Mumbai, where Kumar served Golgappe/panipuri and chat (spicy/tangy Indian snacks) to guests at the grand marriage. Kumar managed to provide refreshments for guests at the wedding. Prior to this, he had won the award of being the best Chaatwala in Malaysia from actress Madhuri Dixit Nene.

Ambala's Jaggi City Central has a shop of Anil Ji Chatwala which attracts people from Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi, who make it a point to stop in Ambala and enjoy savour Golgappe at Anil Ji's shop.

Local18 spoke to Kumar, who shared that he started helping his father in his Chaat business when he was a child and after a few years, he took over the business. Since he got busy in the business very early, he could not complete his education. Narrating how he landed at the marriage of Sunny Deol's son, Anil said that he was in Delhi to provide his services, when he was contacted to have his stall and serve chaat to guests at Karan's wedding.

He added that Sunny Deol ensured he stayed at a five-star hotel in Mumbai along with his staff. He said that he comes from a very small town and to be part of this marriage is nothing less than a miracle for him. Anil explained that his participation in the marriage of Sunny Deol's son is not for money but for the fame that will come along with it as the marriage was attended by the who's who of Bollywood. Anil said that Dharmendra himself came to him and blessed him, Sunny and Bobby embraced him and praised his works.

