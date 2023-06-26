CNBC TV18
Ambala's famous chaat shop serves up delicious snacks at celebrity wedding in Mumbai

Ambala's famous chaat shop serves up delicious snacks at celebrity wedding in Mumbai

Ambala's famous chaat shop serves up delicious snacks at celebrity wedding in Mumbai
Jun 26, 2023

Anil Kumar of Ambala, owner of Anil Ji Chaatwale, said that he was thrilled to serve guests his famous panipuri and other snacks at Sunny Deol's son Karan's wedding in Mumbai.

When the stars are in your favour, nobody can create obstacles no matter what the scenario is. It doesn’t matter if you're educated or not, nor your location matters. This is what can be said about Anil Kumar who is selling chaat or Indian snacks like and panipuri in the city of Ambala in Haryana.

Kumar set shop along with his father in Ambala and now has gone on to become a star attraction at celebrity events. Recently, Dharmendra's grandson and Sunny Deol's son Karan got married in Mumbai, where Kumar served Golgappe/panipuri and chat (spicy/tangy Indian snacks) to guests at the grand marriage. Kumar managed to provide refreshments for guests at the wedding. Prior to this, he had won the award of being the best Chaatwala in Malaysia from actress Madhuri Dixit Nene.
