All you need to know about the hallucinogenic 'mad honey' found on mountain tops in Nepal

Note: Remember that mad honey should not be used unless prescribed by a medical practitioner as in large doses, it can result in serious side effects such as dizziness, nausea, vomiting, hallucinations, and even death due to cardiac arrest.

Mad honey is a rare and deadly concoction produced by bees on the mountaintops of Nepal and Turkey. It's a distinct type of honey compared to the common varieties found across the world. "Mad honey" as it's called for its hallucinogenic properties, is produced by Apis dorsata laboriosa, the largest honey bee in the world, it has a darker colour and somewhat bitter to taste, setting it apart from hundreds of other varieties.

What makes mad honey truly unique are its physiological properties. In low doses, it induces feelings of exhilaration, lightheadedness, and dizziness. However, very high doses can lead to severe hallucinations, nausea, vomiting, seizures, and even death, earning it the nickname "Love drug". Despite its hallucinogenic effects, mad honey has been historically used for therapeutic purposes.

Traditionally, it has been utilized to treat digestive issues like peptic ulcers, dyspepsia, and gastritis, and it is also known to have been used for managing hypertension and as an aphrodisiac, stimulating sexual desire.

But what exactly is mad honey?

The psychotropic effects of mad honey are not due to the bees themselves, but rather the rhododendron plant family. Certain rhododendron species contain a class of neurotoxic chemicals known as grayanotoxins. When bees feed on the nectar and pollen of these rhododendron plants, they consume these toxins, which then find their way into the honey, giving it its unique and flavour.

What are the potential side effects of consuming mad honey?

While the potential health benefits of mad honey are unclear, ingesting honey that is high in grayanotoxin can lead to poisoning. Some locals swear by the health benefits of mad honey for various conditions, but studies are inconclusive. Due to its hallucinogenic properties, the sale and purchase of mad honey is controlled.

In tiny doses, mad honey may have minor psychedelic effects, causing calm and happiness. Larger doses, however, might result in more serious side effects such as dizziness, nausea, vomiting, hallucinations, and even death from cardiac arrest.