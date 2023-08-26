After growing Miyazaki, farmers in Malda now look to cultivate, export alphonso mangoes

There is significant demand for Malda mangoes around the country and now, mango farmers in Malda, West Bengal will grow the "king of Fruit" alphonsos on a trial basis. Around 200 mango varieties are grown in Malda. Despite Himsagar, Langra, and Fazli of Malda being more popular, the Alphonso mangoes of India are in high demand abroad, but this variety is typically grown in southern and western India. An initiative has now been launched to cultivate the nation's most valuable mango variety in Malda district.

The district's horticulture department is dispersing Alphonso saplings to numerous farmers across the district. In the next two to three years, Alphonso mangoes will grace Malda's production. Alphonso mangoes will be nurtured within the district to evaluate the quality and flavour of Malda soil. Meanwhile, Nalanda in Bihar is famous for growing the most expensive Japanese variety called Miyazaki

The horticulture department in West Bengal has apportioned tree saplings to farmers in different blocks of the district. Farmers have been educated in tending to these tree saplings. As per the Malda District Horticultural Crops Office. This year, 1,600 Alphonso mango saplings will be allocated to farmers in various parts of the district.

Each farmer will receive 100 alphonso mango saplings and those embarking on the initial experimental cultivation of Alphonso mangoes will undergo regular training by the Horticulture Department to foster proper care for the crop.

The trees are expected to bear fruit within the next two-three years and following a quality and taste assessment, more orchards will be prepped to cultivate alphonso mangoes on a larger scale. Farmers from distinct regions of the country are acquiring foreign currency by exporting these mangoes.

Samant Layek, an official from the Malda District Horticultural Office said, "This year, the first step has been taken to cultivate Alphonso mangoes. Cultivation is commencing on an experimental basis. Should it prove successful, plans will materialise for establishing additional mango orchards. Presently, farmers are undergoing training to care for these trees. Due to substantial overseas demand for this mango variety, a strategy has been devised to cultivate it within the district."