Aditya Birla group's hospitality arm acquires 100% stake in four restaurant brands

2 Min Read
By CNBCTV18.COMAug 1, 2023 7:52:46 PM IST (Updated)

ABNAH said it is planning to build premium casual dining restaurant chains across India, a fast-growing segment in the organised food services market. With this acquisition, ABNAH has added seven restaurants to its portfolio across three cities.

Aditya Birla Group's hospitality arm, Aditya Birla New Age Hospitality (ABNAH) on Tuesday announced a strategic deal to acquire 100 percent stake in four brands. As per the press release, the four brands include Hakkasan, Yauatcha, Nara Thai, and CinCin.

The group said that the four brands are positioned to cater for the mid-market to premium segments. Hakkasan is a Michelin-starred brand serving modern Cantonese food whereas Yauatcha is a teahouse from London. Nara Thai is a contemporary brand that captures the essence of authentic Thai cuisine and CinCin reflects the vibe and culture of the Italian “La Dolce Vita” lifestyle.
Bringing the best-in-class restaurants to discerning diners is a crucial step towards fulfilling that vision. Each of the four brands uniquely stands out while maintaining a steadfast commitment to delivering exceptional culinary experiences. Dynamism is the lifeblood of the food industry, and our plan is to broaden the reach of these brands and take these distinctive dining experiences to other cities across India," Aryaman Vikram Birla, Director, Aditya Birla Management Corporation Private Limited and Founder, ABNAH said.
ABNAH said it is planning to build premium casual dining restaurant chains across India, a fast-growing segment in the organised food services market. With this acquisition, ABNAH has added seven restaurants to its portfolio across three cities.
Also Read:Aditya Birla Group forays into branded jewellery retail with investment of Rs 5000 crore
First Published: Aug 1, 2023 7:49 PM IST
X