Mangoes are available for a large part of the year in Bengaluru. Some fruit sellers in Malda decided to bring mangoes closer home and the idea clearly paid off.

Oranges top the charts, when one discusses winter fruits in India. But at a market in West Bengal's Malda — mangoes — the quintessential summer fruit, is hogging all the limelight. The fruit, which is bing shipped from Bengaluru is priced at Rs 270 to 300 for a kg. Those who wish to taste this fruit off-season are emptying their pockets and are happily paying up to Rs 100 for a piece.

Bubai Saha, a buyer, told News18, "It is wonderful that even in winter, we find mangoes in the market. It has made mango exclusive. Yes, the price is a bit high, but it tastes good. Everyone at home is happy."

Mangoes are available for a large part of the year in Bengaluru. Some fruit sellers in Malda decided to bring mangoes closer home and the idea clearly paid off.

Also read: