A mango for Rs 100! That's how much people in Malda are paying for the fruit from Bengaluru

Read Time
2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 9, 2022 3:31:10 PM IST (Published)

Mangoes are available for a large part of the year in Bengaluru. Some fruit sellers in Malda decided to bring mangoes closer home and the idea clearly paid off. 

Oranges top the charts, when one discusses winter fruits in India. But at a market in West Bengal's Malda — mangoes — the quintessential summer fruit, is hogging all the limelight. The fruit, which is bing shipped from Bengaluru is priced at Rs 270 to 300 for a kg. Those who wish to taste this fruit off-season are emptying their pockets and are  happily paying up to Rs 100 for a piece.

Bubai Saha, a buyer, told News18, "It is wonderful that even in winter, we find mangoes in the market. It has made mango exclusive. Yes, the price is a bit high, but it tastes good. Everyone at home is happy."


Mangoes are available for a large part of the year in Bengaluru. Some fruit sellers in Malda decided to bring mangoes closer home and the idea clearly paid off.

Also read:
 Tomato, onion growers in tears following price crash in Karnataka

Sourav Saha, one of the sellers, said that people are loving this off-season fruit. "These mangoes have come from Bengaluru. Mangoes are available throughout the year in the Southern part of the country. So, I decided to bring the winter variety to Malda. Some people are buying one or two mangoes as the cost is high due to the off-season factor. But I would like to add that the market has been steady," he said.

(Edited by : Jerome Anthony)
