Southeast Asia is known for its delicious and diverse cuisine, with each country having its unique flavours and ingredients. Thailand, in particular, is renowned for its rich and complex flavours, incorporating a balance of sweet, sour, salty, and spicy elements in its dishes. In this guide, we will take a journey through the cuisines of Thailand, exploring some of the most popular and traditional dishes and ingredients.

Street Food

-Pad Thai: One of the most popular street foods in Thailand, Pad Thai is a stir-fried dish made of rice noodles, tofu, peanuts, and eggs. It is usually flavoured with tamarind, fish sauce, and chilli pepper.

-Tom Yum Goong: A popular sour and spicy soup made of shrimp, mushroom, lemongrass, and chilli pepper. It is often served with a side of rice.

-Som Tum: A popular salad made of green papaya, peanuts, tomatoes, chilli pepper, and lime juice. It is often served with a side of sticky rice.

Main Dishes

-Green Curry: A popular Thai curry made of coconut milk, green chilli pepper, and various vegetables such as eggplant, bamboo shoots, and bell pepper. It is often served with a side of rice.

-Red Curry: A popular Thai curry made of coconut milk, red chilli pepper, and various vegetables such as eggplant, bamboo shoots, and bell pepper. It is often served with a side of rice.

-Khao Soi: A popular Northern Thai dish made of egg noodles in a curry-like broth, topped with deep-fried noodles, and served with a side of meat, typically chicken.

Drinks

-Thai Iced Tea: A popular and refreshing drink made of black tea, milk, and sugar. It is often served with a side of the ice and a sprinkle of cinnamon.

-Lemongrass and ginger tea: A popular Thai tea made of lemongrass, ginger, and honey. It is often served as a hot drink and is known for its refreshing and soothing properties.

-Singha beer: A popular Thai beer, known for its crisp and refreshing taste.

Thailand's cuisine is renowned for its rich and complex flavours, incorporating a balance of sweet, sour, salty, and spicy elements in its dishes. From the classic Pad Thai and Tom Yum Goong, to the traditional Green and Red Curry, Khao Soi and a variety of refreshing drinks, there is something for everyone to enjoy. The food in Thailand reflects the country's cultural heritage and history and it's a great way to experience the local flavours and traditions. The next time you visit Thailand, be sure to try some of these traditional dishes and drinks for an authentic taste of Southeast Asia.