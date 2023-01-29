Rajasthan offers a wide range of delicious and traditional dishes, from spicy curries to sweet desserts. From street food to fine dining, the state's culinary scene is diverse and delicious.
Rajasthan, a state in northern India, is known for its rich culture, vibrant history, and delicious cuisine. From spicy curries to sweet desserts, here are some of the best things to eat on a tour of Rajasthan.
Dal-Baati-Churma
Dal-Baati-Churma is a traditional Rajasthani dish that consists of lentil curry (dal), fried dough balls (baati), and a sweet mixture of crushed wheat and sugar (churma). The dish is often served with ghee and is a must-try for anyone visiting Rajasthan.
Laal Maas
Laal Maas is a spicy mutton curry that is a staple of Rajasthani cuisine. The dish is made with a red chilli paste and a variety of spices and is often served with rice or chapati.
Kachori
Kachori is a popular street food in Rajasthan. It is a deep-fried pastry filled with a mixture of lentils, spices, and sometimes vegetables. It is often served with a tangy chutney or yoghurt.
Ghevar
Ghevar is a traditional Rajasthani sweet that is made from deep-fried dough and soaked in syrup. It can be found in sweet shops and street vendors across Rajasthan, and is often served with rabri (a sweet condensed milk) or malai (a sweet cream).
Pyaaz Kachori
Pyaaz Kachori is a deep-fried pastry filled with a mixture of onions, spices, and sometimes potatoes. It is a popular snack and street food in Rajasthan and is often served with chutney or yoghurt.
Overall, Rajasthan offers a wide range of delicious and traditional dishes, from spicy curries to sweet desserts. From street food to fine dining, the state's culinary scene is diverse and delicious. So, pack your bags and head to Rajasthan for an amazing experience.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
