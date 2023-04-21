A foodie's guide on Dhaka: Where to eat and what to try

Dhaka, the capital of Banglsdesh is a foodie's paradise, with something for everyone to try. From its vibrant street food scenes to its delicious restaurants and sweet treats, there's no shortage of delicious food in this bustling city. Read on to know more.

Dhaka, the bustling capital city of Bangladesh, is a foodie's paradise. With its rich and diverse culinary scene, there's something for everyone to try and enjoy a hearty meal. CNBCTV18.com takes you on a cullinary journey of the best food spots in Dhaka and what you should try. One of the best ways to experience the flavours of Dhaka is by exploring its vibrant street food scene. Here are a few must-try street food items and where you can try them in Dhaka.

Fuchka:

Fuchka, also known as pani puri, is a popular street food in Dhaka. These crispy shells are filled with spiced mashed potatoes and served with a tangy tamarind water.

Jhal muri

Jhal muri is a spicy mixture of puffed rice, vegetables, and peanuts. This snack is perfect for a quick bite on the go.

Chotpoti

Chotpoti is a popular street food that consists of boiled eggs, chickpeas, and potatoes mixed with tangy tamarind sauce and chili.

Restaurants

If you're looking for a sit-down meal, Dhaka has plenty of restaurants that offer delicious local cuisine. Here are a few must-try restaurants:

Haji Biriyani

Haji Biriyani is a local institution that has been serving up mouth-watering biriyani for decades. This fragrant rice dish is cooked with succulent meat and a blend of spices.

Star kabab

Star Kabab is a popular spot for kebabs and other grilled meats. Their succulent chicken tikka and lamb seekh kebabs are a must-try.

Fakruddin

Fakruddin is another popular spot for biriyani and other traditional Bangladeshi dishes. Their signature dish, the Fakruddin Special Biriyani, is a hearty meal that's sure to satisfy your taste buds.

Sweet treats

No meal is complete without a sweet treat, and Dhaka has plenty of delicious options. Here are a few must-try desserts:

Mishti Doi

Mishti doi is a sweet, creamy dessert made with yogurt and sugar. This traditional dessert is the perfect way to end any meal.

Roshmalai

Roshmalai is a popular Bengali dessert made with soft, spongy cheese balls soaked in a creamy milk sauce.

Cham Cham: Cham cham is a sweet, syrupy dessert made with soft, spongy milk cakes. These bite-sized treats are perfect for a quick sugar fix.

In conclusion: Dhaka is a foodie's paradise, with something for everyone to try. From its vibrant street food scene to its delicious restaurants and sweet treats, there's no shortage of delicious food in this bustling city. So why not book a trip to Dhaka and experience the flavors of Bangladesh for yourself?