8 pineapple recipes to enjoy the juicy fruit before the season ends

Pineapples are available in India from May to August. It's a fruit that truly embodies the essence of summer. The sweet and tangy flavour of pineapples not only make them a delightful snack on their own, but make them a versatile ingredient in a variety of recipes. So, get ready to tantalise your taste buds with these eight delicious pineapple recipes that are perfect this season.

Tropical paradise smoothie bowl

Start your day on a tropical note with a refreshing pineapple smoothie bowl. Blend together frozen pineapple chunks add coconut milk, a ripe banana, and a splash of orange juice until smooth. Pour the mixture into a bowl and top it with sliced bananas, shredded coconut, and a sprinkle of chia seeds. It's like a mini vacation in a bowl.

Grilled pineapple salsa

Add a burst of flavour to your barbecue with some tangy and spicy grilled pineapple salsa. Grill pineapple slices until the grill marks show up on them and then chop them into small pieces. Mix the pineapple with diced tomatoes, red onion, jalapeños, cilantro, lime juice, and a pinch of salt. Serve it with tortilla chips or as a topping on grilled chicken or fish.

Hawaiian pizza

Love it or hate it, there's no denying the popularity of Hawaiian pizza. Prepare a homemade pizza dough or use a store-bought one as the base. Spread a layer of tangy tomato sauce, sprinkle shredded mozzarella cheese, and top it off with generous amounts of sliced pineapple and ham. Bake until the cheese is bubbly and golden, and enjoy the sweet and savoury delight.

Pineapple fried rice

Take your taste buds on a journey to the tropics with pineapple fried rice. Sauté cooked rice with diced pineapple, chopped vegetables like bell peppers, peas, and carrots, along with soy sauce and a dash of sesame oil. Add some cooked shrimp, chicken, or tofu for extra protein. This vibrant and flavourful dish is perfect for a quick and satisfying summer meal.

Pineapple upside-down cake

Indulge your sweet tooth with a classic pineapple upside-down cake. In a cast-iron skillet, melt butter and brown sugar, then arrange pineapple rings and maraschino cherries in the mixture. Pour a moist yellow cake batter over the top and bake until golden and fragrant. Once flipped, you'll reveal a caramelised pineapple topping that's irresistible.

Tropical grilled chicken skewers

Turn up the heat on your summer grill with these mouthwatering pineapple chicken skewers. Marinate chicken chunks in a mixture of pineapple juice, soy sauce, garlic, ginger, and a touch of honey. Thread the chicken onto skewers alternating with pineapple chunks and grill until they are cooked. The result? Tender and juicy chicken with a delightful hint of sweetness.

Pineapple coconut popsicles

These refreshing homemade pineapple coconut popsicles are a delight. Blend fresh pineapple chunks with coconut milk and a splash of lime juice until smooth. Pour the mixture into popsicle moulds, insert sticks, and freeze until solid. These creamy and tropical popsicles are the perfect way to cool down on a hot summer day.

Pineapple mojito mocktail

Quench your thirst with a delicious pineapple mojito mocktail. Muddle fresh mint leaves, lime wedges, and a spoonful of sugar in a glass. Add pineapple juice and soda water, then give it a good stir. Garnish with a sprig of mint and a pineapple wedge. Sip on this zesty and tropical drink while lounging by the pool or hosting a backyard gathering.

So, there you have it – eight scrumptious pineapple recipes to elevate your summer dining experience. From savoury to sweet, these recipes showcase the versatility and mouthwatering flavours of this juicy summer delight. Embrace the tropical vibes, experiment in the kitchen and enjoy the deliciousness of pineapple in every bite.