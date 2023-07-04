8 pineapple recipes to enjoy the juicy fruit before the season ends

Pineapples are available in India from May to August. It's a fruit that truly embodies the essence of summer. The sweet and tangy flavour of pineapples not only make them a delightful snack on their own, but make them a versatile ingredient in a variety of recipes. So, get ready to tantalise your taste buds with these eight delicious pineapple recipes that are perfect this season.

Tropical paradise smoothie bowl

Start your day on a tropical note with a refreshing pineapple smoothie bowl. Blend together frozen pineapple chunks add coconut milk, a ripe banana, and a splash of orange juice until smooth. Pour the mixture into a bowl and top it with sliced bananas, shredded coconut, and a sprinkle of chia seeds. It's like a mini vacation in a bowl.

Grilled pineapple salsa

Add a burst of flavour to your barbecue with some tangy and spicy grilled pineapple salsa. Grill pineapple slices until the grill marks show up on them and then chop them into small pieces. Mix the pineapple with diced tomatoes, red onion, jalapeños, cilantro, lime juice, and a pinch of salt. Serve it with tortilla chips or as a topping on grilled chicken or fish.