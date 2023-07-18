Kantola or spiny gourd, aids in keeping a check on your blood pressure by limiting the extremes. Certainly, nature has a way of keeping humanity in check, and Kantola has that covered.

With vegetable prices skyrocketing across the country, it makes sense to opt for inexpensive seasonal vegetables, as long as you do not have to compromise on nutrition. Seasonal fruits and veggies are a great option, especially if they can naturally help avoid getting an illness all through the flu season.

There's one little-known vegetable that is packed with nutrients, is easily available during monsoon and helps battle blood pressure and prevents infections. Yes, you read that right. Kantola or Spiny gourd that looks like a green lychee is available in abundance during monsoon season.

Its biological name is momordica dioica and it is known as spiny gourd, spine gourd, bristly balsma pear, prickly carolaho and teasle gourd. The vegetable is consumed in South Asian countries.

Here are some of Kantola's health benefits:

1. Controls blood pressure: The vegetable aids in keeping a check on your blood pressure by limiting the extremes. Certainly, nature has a way of keeping humanity in check, and Kantola has that covered. Start by including it in your diet if you have high or low blood pressure and check if there's any improvement in your health.

2. Prevents infections: Consuming Kantola can protect you against common cold and other airborne viruses. This can also help keep the common cold and other viruses at bay.

3. Helps maintain weight: Although maintaining one's weight has become an urgent health concern, many people struggle to stay fit. However, the Kantola vegetable can help here as it can be consumed as a healthy diet. Do ensure that to maintain a healthy lifestyle, regular exercises are required.

4. Anti-aging properties: Many of us wish that we age gracefully. To battle anti-aging, this vegetable can work wonders. You'll be surprised how remarkably Kantola vegetable works on anti-age.

5. Reduces the risk of kidney stones: Kantola is known to be useful as it protects against the formation of kidney stones.

6. Having sharp eyesight: Kantola, like other fruits and vegetables, is beneficial to maintain good eyesight.

7. Skin Issues: Spiny gourd can be consumed at least twice a month as it helps make the skin healthy.

8. Helps maintain a healthy brain: This vegetable possesses ingredients that have been shown to help retain and build a healthy brain, making it a viable alternative to dry fruits.