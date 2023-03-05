5 must-try Holi recipes: Traditional Indian dishes to spice up your festivities

Holi is a time of celebration and feasting in India, and traditional Indian dishes play a central role in the festivities. From the sweet dumplings of Gujiya to the refreshing drink of Thandai, these dishes will leave you satisfied and ready for more.

Holi, the Festival of Colours, is a time of celebration and feasting in India. As families and friends gather to play with colours, dance and enjoy each other's company, food also takes centre stage. Traditional Indian dishes, both sweet and savoury, are prepared to mark the occasion. In this article, we will take a look at five must-try Holi recipes to spice up your festivities.

1. Gujiya

Gujiya is a sweet dumpling that is a traditional Holi delicacy. These crescent-shaped pastries are made with a filling of khoya (reduced milk), nuts, and coconut, and are fried until they are golden brown. Gujiyas are then dipped in sugar syrup, which gives them their characteristic sweet taste. Gujiyas are a favourite Holi snack and are sure to delight your taste buds.

2. Thandai

Thandai is a refreshing drink that is perfect for the warm weather of Holi. This cooling drink is made with a blend of nuts, spices, and rose petals. The nutty flavour of almonds and pistachios is complemented by aromatic spices, such as fennel, cardamom, and black pepper. Thandai is often served with a dollop of cream on top and is a must-try during Holi.

3. Dahi Bhalla

Dahi Bhalla is a savoury snack that is popular during Holi. These deep-fried lentil fritters are soaked in water and then topped with yoghurt, chutney, and spices. Dahi Bhalla is a delicious and satisfying snack that is perfect for munching on between rounds of colour play.

4. Malpua

Malpua is a sweet pancake that is crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. This dessert is made with a batter of flour, milk, and semolina, and is flavoured with cardamom and saffron. Malpuas are fried in ghee (clarified butter) until they are golden brown and then soaked in sugar syrup. Malpua is a sweet treat that is perfect for satisfying your sweet tooth during Holi.

5. Aloo Tikki

Aloo Tikki is a savoury potato cutlet that is popular across India. These crispy patties are made with mashed potatoes, spices, and breadcrumbs. Aloo tikki is often served with chutney or yoghurt and makes for a perfect snack during Holi festivities.

In conclusion, Holi is a time of celebration and feasting in India, and traditional Indian dishes play a central role in the festivities. These 5 must-try Holi recipes are sure to add flavour and excitement to your celebrations. From the sweet dumplings of Gujiya to the refreshing drink of Thandai, these dishes will leave you satisfied and ready for more.