4 monsoon recipes to try with your favourite childhood snack Maggi noodles

Imagine eating some piping hot maggie in the rains, sound mouthwatering right. But not just plain maggi noodles. You can give this childhood favourite snack a sumptous meal a hearty twist with these recipes. Do it to not only satiate your tastebuds, but to satisfy your hunger.

Monsoon refreshments have long been synonymous with chai and vegetable fritters. We always look forward to the arrival of the season so that we can indulge in some tasty snacks to go down with a hot drink. And don't forget, that there are many more snacks when given a twist can become a hearty meal. One of them is the beloved Maggi noodles, which can satisfy your hunger during monsoon season.

Yes, in addition to the simplicity of the dish, Maggi is one item that you can dish out with a tasty twist. Here are some dishes to try out this monsoon by adding some Maggi noodles in them.

Alejandro Maggi

Besides being "hot like Mexico" -- although there is no connection to the Lady Gaga song of the same name – add some onions, capsicum, corn and salsa sauce to your regular Maggi preparation and it'll turn into a yummy delight. When it's done, splash some grated cheese on it and dig in. Wait 30 seconds for the cheese to melt before you start eating.