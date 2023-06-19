3 Indian dishes rank in list of world's 10 best curries

Shahi paneer, malai kofta, and butter chicken have emerged as prime examples of the culinary treasures India has to offer. Their rich and creamy texture, combined with a harmonious blend of spices, have ensured their positions among the finest curries in the world. Read on ro know more.

TasteAtlas, recently released the food rankings are based on the ratings of the TasteAtlas audience, with a series of mechanisms that recognize real users and that ignore bot, nationalist or local patriotic ratings, and give additional value to the ratings of users that the system recognizes as knowledgeable. For the “41 Curry Varieties Ranked From the Worst To the Best” list until June 12, 2023, 326,098 ratings

In a recent announcement of the top 10 curries in the world, it comes as no surprise that three delectable Indian curries have claimed their well-deserved spots. Shahi paneer, malai kofta, and butter chicken have all made the cut, showcasing the irresistible flavours and creamy textures that have captivated taste buds worldwide. Let's delve into the details of these Indian delights that have secured their places among the culinary elite.

Shahi Paneer

Originating from North India, shahi paneer is a culinary masterpiece that highlights the versatility of paneer, a type of Indian cheese. This curry combines succulent cubes of paneer with a velvety tomato puree, heavy cream, and an array of aromatic spices. The result is a rich and creamy delight that envelops the taste buds in a symphony of flavors. Shahi paneer is often savored with fragrant basmati rice or accompanied by soft and pillowy naan bread, creating a truly satisfying meal experience.

Malai Kofta:

Another gem from North India, malai kofta is a vegetarian curry that exudes indulgence and finesse. This dish features tender potato-and-paneer dumplings, known as koftas, bathed in a creamy tomato sauce. The koftas are delicately spiced and simmered to perfection, while the velvety tomato sauce provides a harmonious balance of flavors. Malai kofta is often paired with steamed rice or naan bread, allowing diners to relish the interplay of textures and the richness of the dish.

Butter Chicken:

Hailing from the vibrant Punjab region, butter chicken is a globally beloved curry that showcases the brilliance of Indian cuisine. Marinated chicken is cooked to tender perfection before being immersed in a heavenly tomato-based sauce enriched with butter, cream, and a tantalizing blend of spices. The result is a luxuriously rich and creamy curry that is often accompanied by aromatic basmati rice or warm naan bread. Butter chicken has gained a well-deserved reputation for its sumptuous flavors that leave a lasting impression.

These curries not only exemplify the culinary artistry of Indian cuisine but also demonstrate the widespread appeal of rich, creamy, and flavorful dishes that engage the senses.