3 Indian dishes rank in list of world's 10 best curries

Shahi paneer, malai kofta, and butter chicken have emerged as prime examples of the culinary treasures India has to offer. Their rich and creamy texture, combined with a harmonious blend of spices, have ensured their positions among the finest curries in the world. Read on ro know more.

TasteAtlas, recently released the food rankings are based on the ratings of the TasteAtlas audience, with a series of mechanisms that recognize real users and that ignore bot, nationalist or local patriotic ratings, and give additional value to the ratings of users that the system recognizes as knowledgeable. For the “41 Curry Varieties Ranked From the Worst To the Best” list until June 12, 2023, 326,098 ratings

In a recent announcement of the top 10 curries in the world, it comes as no surprise that three delectable Indian curries have claimed their well-deserved spots. Shahi paneer, malai kofta, and butter chicken have all made the cut, showcasing the irresistible flavours and creamy textures that have captivated taste buds worldwide. Let's delve into the details of these Indian delights that have secured their places among the culinary elite.

Shahi Paneer